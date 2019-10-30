Number of Uninsured Children Increases by 400,000

A new report from the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute says the number of uninsured children in the U.S. increased by more than 400,000 between 2016 and 2018.

Some key findings from the report:

The number of uninsured children rose above 4 million by the end of 2018.

Insurance coverage losses are concentrated in 15 states -- Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia,

Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia.

States that have not expanded Medicaid, as allowed by the Affordable Care Act, have seen much larger increases in uninsured rates.

Children in non-expansion states are nearly twice as likely to be uninsured compared to states that have expanded Medicaid.

White and Latino children saw the largest increases in the uninsured rate.

Households with low to moderate income – $29,000 to $53,000 per year for a family of three – were the hardest hit.

The report’s authors said it’s no coincidence that the increases in the number of uninsured children have occurred since President Trump took office in 2017.

“This serious erosion of child health coverage is likely due in large part to the Trump Administration’s actions that have made health coverage harder to access and have deterred families from enrolling their eligible children in Medicaid and CHIP,” they wrote in their conclusion. “These actions include attempting to repeal the ACA and deeply cut Medicaid, cutting outreach and advertising funds, encouraging states to put up more red tape barriers that make it harder for families to enroll or renew their eligible children in Medicaid or CHIP (or ignoring it when they do), eliminating the ACA’s individual mandate penalty, and creating a pervasive climate of fear and confusion for immigrant families.”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.