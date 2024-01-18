Number of uninsured kids in Pennsylvania is growing

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children is a statewide non-partisan non-profit organization in Harrisburg.

The organization says Pennsylvania is one of three states seeing an increase in of uninsured kids.

“Research is showing, you know, that kids who have health insurance are healthier and do better in school,” said Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children’s Vice President of Public Policy Becky Ludwick.

According to the organization’s report, the number of kids in Pennsylvania without Health Insurance climbed from 4.4% in 2021 to 5.2% in 2022. Surpassing the National Average of 5.1%.

“Our initial reaction was unexpected to see that, that had grown. And also, disappointment,” said Ludwick.

In the Midstate, Lebanon County had the biggest increase of uninsured kids at 11.3%.

Ludwick says she was surprised by the increase because, during COVID, Congress passed a law that said once a person was enrolled in Medicaid, they could not be unenrolled.

“That lasted for three full years during the entirety of the public health emergency that just expired last Spring in 2023,” said Ludwick.

Ludwick says it’s difficult to pinpoint why this is happening. One thing data shows is the number of kids who have private health insurance decreased.

“But then we did not see the numbers reflected over in Medicaid or in CHIP to see the increase there on that side. So, the result of which is that, you know, those children and those families who lost coverage, at least in the data that we saw subsequently weren’t covered,” said Ludwick.

Ludwick wants you to know there is health coverage available to help children in Pennsylvania.

“Our CHIP program here in the commonwealth is actually one that is that provides a benefit for all children in the state when it comes to, you know, their families’ incomes. There’s no cap,” said Ludwick.

Ludwick says the Department of Human Services in Pennsylvania has proposed a change in one policy that would provide health insurance for children from birth to kindergarten. Ludwick hopes the policy receives federal approval as data shows kids under the age of six are more likely to be without insurance than school-aged children.



