Number of unintentional drug overdose deaths down in Ohio last year, new report says

The number of Ohioans dying from unintentional drug overdoses is dropping.

There were 4,915 unintentional drug overdose deaths in 2022, compared to a record total of at least 5,100 in 2021, according to a new report by the Ohio Department of Health.

That’s a 5% drop in Ohio, compared to an increase of 1% across the country.

“While the numbers headed in the right direction last year, they are no cause for celebration,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH Director. “Tragically, thousands of Ohioans are still dying from substance use disorders. I urge Ohioans to do what they can to prevent these deaths, from learning how to use naloxone to knowing where to turn for help for you or a loved one in need.”

Aimee Shadwick, RecoveryOhio Director, says the reduced overdose rates are a step forward, but there is a long way to go.

“Combatting the overdose crisis is a priority for Governor DeWine,” said RecoveryOhio Director Aimee Shadwick. “Ohio’s reduced overdose rates in 2022 signal a step forward in our battle against substance use. However, the fight is far from over. Each life lost reminds us of the urgency to unite, implement change, and save those in the grip of this crisis.”