The number of US troops with the coronavirus more than quadrupled in a week

Krystal Moore, LPN, takes the temperature of a soldier at a clinic on Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington, March 24, 2020.

Photo by John Wayne Liston/Madigan Army Medical Center

The number of coronavirus cases among US military personnel has more than quadrupled in a week's time, rising from 133 on March 23 to 569 on Monday, according to the Pentagon.

The number of hospitalized US military personnel doubled over the weekend, increasing from 12 to 26.

The number of cases among Department of Defense civilian employees, dependents, and contractors has also increased significantly.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US military is on the rise, the latest Department of Defense figures show.

In just a week's time, the number of cases among US service members has more than quadrupled.

On March 23, the number of US troops that had the coronavirus was 133. A week later, the number of current cases has jumped to 569.

Across the entire Department of Defense, the number of coronavirus cases is also more than four times what it was a week ago.

Screen shot of DoD coronavirus figures from COVID-19 fact sheet More

DoD

In addition to the more than 500 military personnel who have the virus, the Pentagon reports that 220 civilian employees, 190 dependents, and 64 contractors have it.

As of last Monday, only 44 civilian personnel, 35 dependents, and 31 contractors had the coronavirus.

Screen shot of DoD coronavirus figures from COVID-19 fact sheet More

DoD

The number of military personnel who have been hospitalized has jumped from four to 26 in the past week, doubling from 12 on Friday. Hospitalizations among civilian employees, dependents, and contractors have also increased.

Among US troops, 34 service members have recovered. Across DoD, a total of 42 people have recovered from the virus. There have been no deaths among military or civilian personnel, but the coronavirus has killed a dependent and a contractor.

One of the more heavily affected service branches has been the Navy, which has suffered outbreaks not only aboard pier-side ships but also aboard a deployed ship. A coronavirus outbreak aboard the Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt forced the flattop to make port in Guam, where the entire crew is being tested for the virus.

While the Department of Defense is releasing daily coronavirus figures, Military Times reported that it has opted not to further disclose granular details that the department says could potentially give adversaries an advantage.

The coronavirus that first appeared in China has spread to more than 740,000 people and killed over 35,000 people worldwide. In the US, the number of cases has exceeded 140,000 with well over 2,000 dead.

Read the original article on Business Insider