Number of victims rises to 9 as police release IDs in Sunday’s deadly shooting in KC

The victim count from a mass shooting in Kansas City Sunday that left three people dead went up by one on Monday, as Kansas City police announced a ninth person had been reported wounded in the shooting, according to a police spokesman.

Detectives identified one additional shooting victim that arrived at a hospital and was later determined to have also been shot early Sunday near 57th Street and Prospect Avenue, Sgt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department said in an email.

The extent of the latest victim’s injuries was not released, but it marks the sixth person police say sustained injuries in the shooting that left three others dead.

The revelation of the ninth victim in the triple homicide came as police officially released the names of the three victims killed.

Those victims have been identified as 28-year-old Jasity J. Strong, 29-year-old Camden M. Brown and 22-year-old Nikko A. Manning, Becchina said. Loved ones had previously identified the victims to The Star on Sunday. Strong was a mother of two out celebrating her birthday that night, according to family. Brown and his girlfriend ran from the gunfire after it erupted, his father said. Manning had just turned 22 before he was killed, said his mother.

A person of interest was taken into custody Sunday evening at a home in the 5300 block of Martha Truman Road in Grandivew. The man’s name has not been released.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found the two men and woman shot in a parking lot just south of 57th Street and Prospect.

Ambulances and private vehicles took the other victims to the hospitals. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A person who lived near the scene said “it sounded like war” when the gunshots first rang out. They were followed by another round of shots.

Another neighbor said that more than 40 shots had been fired.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre, Katie Moore, and Andrea Klick contributed to this report.