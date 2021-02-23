Number of visa overstayers almost doubles in five years

Analysis by Migration Watch reveals that 4.8 per cent of 1.9 million people who came to UK on work or study visas did not leave on time - Daniel Leal-Olivas/&#xa0;AFP
Analysis by Migration Watch reveals that 4.8 per cent of 1.9 million people who came to UK on work or study visas did not leave on time - Daniel Leal-Olivas/ AFP

The number of foreigners who overstay their visas has nearly doubled to more than 90,000 a year amid fears that lax immigration checks are allowing people to remain in the UK illegally.

It comes on top of more than 500,000 non-visa national visitors who were not recorded as leaving on time in a two-year period analysed by the chief inspector of borders.

New analysis by the Migration Watch think tank reveals that 4.8 per cent of the 1.9 million people who came to the UK on work or study visas did not leave on time – equivalent to 91,900 people and up from 49,400, or 3.7 per cent, in 2016-17.

However, these figures do not cover the largest tranche of non-EU visitors – so-called "non-visa nationals" who are citizens of 55 countries who do not need a visitor visa in order to come to the UK for a six-month stay. They include millions of visits per year from the United States, Mexico, Brazil and, in the wake of Brexit, also include EU visitors.

The most recent investigation by the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI) found that the number of non-visa national visitors not recorded as leaving on time between 2015 and 2017 amounted to 500,000 – just over 250,000 per year.

The Government has declined to release recent figures despite repeated parliamentary questions earlier in the year.

Alp Mehmet, the chairman of Migration Watch UK, said: "Overstaying is very likely getting worse, while the Government seems to have ignored a large portion of data which could clarify the picture. So much for promises to take back border control.

"Our research points to a major problem, and it is about time the Government told us how they are going to tackle it."

The Government introduced a new points-based post-Brexit immigration system last month, designed to end the UK's dependence on "cheap labour" from Europe. While limiting visas to low-skilled workers, it makes it easier for higher-skilled workers to get them.

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli court delays Netanyahu corruption trial until April

    The Jerusalem court overseeing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial has delayed the opening of the dramatic evidentiary stage until after March 23 elections. The three-judge panel issued a statement late Monday saying the proceedings, which have been repeatedly delayed due to legal wrangling and coronavirus restrictions, would begin on April 5 and take place three days a week. Netanyahu had pushed to delay the witness stage of the trial until after the election, saying that allowing the testimonies before then would amount to “interference" in the political process.

  • How 1 common household item has been a lifeline to undocumented immigrants amid the pandemic

    Every day, millions of people in the U.S. wake up to a harsh reality that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic: food insecurity. Across the country, “community fridges” have been popping up on sidewalks in neighborhoods that have been deeply impacted by the coronavirus. In the Mott Haven section of the South Bronx, many depend on the neighborhood's community fridge for their next meal.

  • UN registers steep rise in murders of Colombian activists

    Slayings of human rights leaders and mass killings of civilians are increasing at a worrying pace in Colombia, according to a United Nations report published on Tuesday. The annual U.N. report on the human rights situation in Colombia found that violence is “intensifying” in some rural areas where state presence is weak and armed groups are fighting for territorial control following the 2016 demobilization of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group. According to the U.N. report, at least 133 human rights defenders were murdered in Colombia in 2020, a 23% increase from 2019.

  • At the border, confusion, anxiety and hope as U.S. unveils new process for asylum seekers

    Thousands stuck for months in Ciudad Juárez await new chance at U.S. entry

  • After an Insider investigation, ICE reverses its claim that it asked states to vaccinate detained immigrants

    An Insider investigation found that federal negligence could leave thousands of at-risk immigrants out of the largest vaccine rollout in history.

  • COVID-19 'surprises' still coming: Canada won't follow UK by giving exact date for end of pandemic restrictions

    While U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has released a plan that could see England put an end to COVID-19 restrictions by June 21 Canadian officials are still cautious about putting out exact dates.

  • California Governor Newsom signs $7.6 billion stimulus package

    California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a coronavirus relief package on Tuesday. It will give at least $600 payments to 5.7 million people in the state. Watch his remarks.

  • Cuban migrant boat capsizes after 16 days at sea

    The Martin County Sheriff's Office said officials received calls on Sunday (February 21) of a "distressed vessel" trying to reach the shore in St. Lucie County.While on their way to the scene, a wave hit the vessel causing it to capsize.Authorities and civilians helped rescued the six men and two pregnant women, the sheriff's office said, adding they were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition."Federal authorities will now determine if any further immigration action will be taken," the office wrote on their Facebook page.

  • Gambling addiction: A silent struggle for many Asian Americans

    Resources such as culturally appropriate treatment programs, bilingual or bicultural clinicians can be hard to find.

  • Israel aims to resolve Iran disputes with Biden at adviser level

    Israel hopes to prevent personal tension between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden over their differences on the Iranian nuclear question by delegating talks on the topic to their senior staff, an Israeli official said. Netanyahu's foreign-policy fortunes have waned since Biden succeeded Republican president Donald Trump, who withdrew the United States from world powers' 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, deeming it too advantageous for Tehran - a view Israel shared. Biden, a Democrat, wants to rejoin the deal.

  • Enchanted by Modi, India’s middle-class is getting squeezed with no political repercussions

    This silence in the face of economic hurt underlines the strong support for the BJP, Modi, and eventually Hindutva from India’s middle-classes.

  • WhatsApp to switch off messages for all who reject new terms

    The company lays out what will happen to users who do not accept its updated conditions.

  • Israel offers compensation to families of missing children

    The Israeli government on Monday approved a plan to offer $50 million in compensation to the families of hundreds of Yemenite children who disappeared in the early years of the country’s establishment. Stories about the missing children have circulated in Israel for years. Hundreds of newborn babies and young children of Jewish immigrants from Arab and Balkan countries, most of them from Yemen, mysteriously disappeared shortly after arriving in the country.

  • Canada declares Uighur persecution in China ‘genocide’, becoming only second country to do so

    Justin Trudeau and his entire cabinet abstained from the vote, which also calls for China to be stripped of Beijing Olympics

  • A judge ordered El Chapo's wife to be jailed after her first court appearance on drug trafficking charges

    Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was arrested Monday on drug trafficking charges of her own.

  • Imran Khan visits Sri Lanka as Muslims demand burial rights

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday as Muslims protested near the president's office demanding that the government allow people who die of COVID-19 to be buried instead of cremated. Sri Lankan Muslims hope Khan will take up the burial issue when he meets his counterparts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Khan is to meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, during his two-day visit.

  • Food fight: Meat-free school meals spark furor in France

    By taking meat off the menu at school canteens, the ecologist mayor of one of France's most famously gastronomic cities has kicked up a storm of protest and debate as the country increasingly questions the environmental costs of its meaty dietary habits. In its place: a meatless four-course meal that Lyon City Hall says will be quicker and easier to serve to children who, because of the coronavirus pandemic, must be kept apart during lunch to avoid infections. City Hall insists that the meatless meals are temporary and that school canteens will again offer meat options when social distancing rules are relaxed and children once again have more time to dwell on their food choices and to eat.

  • Do state and local governments need billions in aid? Biden says yes, GOP still wary

    President Joe Biden’s administration is warning that cities and states may have to lay off essential workers, including those who administer COVID-19 vaccines, without more federal funding.

  • Hong Kong court says Jimmy Lai's bail denied because risk of further offences

    A Hong Kong court said on Tuesday its denial of bail for media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person charged under a new the national security law, was due to the risk of his committing further offences. High Court judge Anthea Pang rejected Lai's latest application last week but only made public the reasons for her decision on Tuesday. The case is being closely watched as it shows how Hong Kong's independent judiciary resolves any conflicts between the security law drafted in Beijing - where courts come under the Communist Party - and the city's common law traditions.

  • Capitol Police: What we know about the 2 officers suspended, more investigated in DC riots

    Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told House Democrats on Monday that as many as 15 instances of officer misconduct in the Capitol riot are under investigation.