The numbers are in: 2023 was a good year for air travelers, new DOT data shows

It was a good year for air travelers.

According to the Department of Transportation, 2023 saw the lowest cancellation rate for flights in a decade. Of the 16.3 million flights scheduled last year, just 1.2% were canceled. It’s a notable drop from 2022, which saw 2.3% of flights canceled, the second-highest rate in 10 years.

“Thanks to the tireless work of our nation's aviation safety professionals, millions of travelers were able to fly safely and without disruption last year,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “We are glad to see this 10-year low rate of cancellations, and our department will continue to take every step to ensure air travel is smooth and safe for passengers in the new year."

The holiday period was particularly smooth for flyers, with just 0.8% of flights canceled between Dec. 17 and Jan. 1. The same period from the previous year saw 8.2% of flights canceled, largely driven by Southwest Airlines’ system meltdown.

Cruising Altitude: Running late for your flight? Don't panic. Here's what to do.

The DOT is also continuing its push to get airlines to improve customer service and enhance protections for passengers whose trips are disrupted.

Its Airline Customer Service Dashboard allows travelers to quickly see what their rights and entitlements are, depending on the type of disruption that occurs.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fewer canceled flights: 2023 saw record-low flight cancellations