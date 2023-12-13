By the numbers: A different way of breaking down the Washington Bridge closing

Here's a look at the Washington Bridge by the numbers following Monday's emergency closing of the bridge's westbound side, which has been undergoing reconstruction.

96,000: Number of vehicles that cross the Washington Bridge per day.

$78 million: Cost of current reconstruction project on westbound portion of bridge.

Heavy midday traffic clogs the Washington Bridge on Tuesday.

Unknown: How much the emergency closing and repair work will add to the cost.

1,909.3 feet: Length of bridge

16 minutes: Normal commute time from Massachusetts state line on Interstate 195 to 1-95.

9.5 minutes: Estimated commute time from the state line on I-195 to I-95 when the project is completed.

3.82 miles: Distance on I-195 from Massachusetts line to I-95 in Providence.

4 hours, 32 minutes: The amount of time Common Cause Rhode Island Executive Director John Marion Jr. spent trying to get from Tiverton to Providence Tuesday.

25 miles: Distance from Tiverton to downtown Providence.

3 months or more: Estimated length of time needed to repair the damage discovered Friday and reopen the westbound side.

$20,000 per day: Estimated amount Providence is paying for police details and other costs to manage traffic traffic due to the bridge's closing.

$6,000 per day: R.I. State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver says the bridge operation is costing "approximately $6,000 per day. The situation is fluid and subject to change."

1968: When the westbound span of the Washington Bridge was built.

With reports from Journal Staff Writers Patrick Anderson and Amy Russo.

