By the numbers: How the government shutdown is affecting the US

WASHINGTON – The longest shutdown in U.S. history is having a widening impact on the economy, national politics and the hundreds of thousands of government workers who have found themselves furloughed or working in "essential" jobs without pay.

President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders have faced mounting pressure this week to bring the shutdown to a close, and bipartisan talks appeared to restart after two competing proposals to reopen the government failed on the Senate floor. Trump signaled he could support a funding measure to open agencies for three weeks if it included a "down payment" on money he is seeking for a border wall.

But many details of the potential agreement remained in flux. Economists warn the impact of the shutdown will only grow the longer it drags on.

Here's a look a look at where the historic shutdown stands, by the numbers:

13

The number of days the current shutdown has exceeded the previous record for longest lapse in government operations.

The partial government shutdown entered its 34th day Thursday, exceeding the previous record by nearly two weeks. The 21-day shutdown that spanned from late 1995 to early 1996 pit Democratic President Bill Clinton and Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich against one another in a battle over taxes.

Unlike in past shutdowns, there has been little sense of urgency to find a way out of the impasse. Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have not met since Trump stormed out of a Jan. 9 meeting with Democratic leaders at the White House, which he later described as a "waste of time."

Republicans say Democrats have yet to produce a counter-proposal to Trump's offer to strike a broader immigration deal. House Democratic leaders said this week they are drafting an offer that would include $5 billion in border security money. Both sides are now eyeing the possibility of a short-term, three-week funding measure.

800,000

The estimated number of federal workers who have been furloughed or who have been deemed essential and are working without pay.

An estimated 380,000 federal workers have been furloughed and another 420,000 are working without pay, according to estimates by the staff of Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

A large portion of people working without pay are Department of Homeland Security employees, including some 53,000 airport screeners, 54,000 Customs and Border Protection agents and 42,000 Coast Guard employees, according to Leahy’s estimates.

Nine out 15 federal departments have closed, including Agriculture, Commerce, Justice, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, State, Transportation and Treasury. Congress already approved spending for other federal departments, including Defense, Education, Veterans Affairs, Energy, Labor and Health and Human Services.

2

The number of paychecks most affected government employees will have missed on Friday.

25,419

The number of civilian federal employees filing initial unemployment claims during a one-week period.

As the shutdown drags on, the number of furloughed federal employees applying for unemployment has steadily increased. Initial filings by federal employees jumped nearly 15,000 to 25,419 for the week ending Jan. 12, according to Department of Labor data released Thursday.

Overall filings for seasonally adjusted unemployment fell last week to 199,000, which the Labor Department said is the lowest number of initial filings since 1969. Analysts predict the shutdown could cause a more significant drag on unemployment the longer it continues.

Nationally, about 70,000 of the 400,000 federal employees furloughed during the 2013 shutdown applied for jobless benefits, but a much smaller number took steps required to receive them, federal and state labor officials said at the time.

Most states require federal workers who receive unemployment to pay back that benefit if they’re paid retroactively when the government reopens.

