'The numbers are high': Domestic violence is on the rise statewide

New data reveals since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of domestic violence incidents in Georgia continues to rise.

Data from 2021 shows domestic violence deaths statewide were up 49% from the previous year, according to Jennifer Frantom, development director for SafeHomes of Augusta – from 142 family violence fatalities in 2020 to 212 in 2021.

SafeHomes of Augusta, one of 46 state-certified domestic violence centers in Georgia, receives an annual report from Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which lists the names of victims killed in family violence homicides the previous year.

“That tells me there's a big problem in Georgia,” Frantom said.

So far in 2022, 7,404 incidents of domestic violence were reported to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and 447 incidents of domestic violence were reported to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The largest number of domestic violence incidents in Richmond County this year occurred in the spring months, with 4,497 of the incidents taking place between March and June.

Nationally, the presence of a gun in domestic violence situations increases the risk of homicide by 500%, according to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence.

'Some people don't call law enforcement'

Frantom said she has wondered why domestic violence incidents occur at a much higher rate in Richmond County.

“I think there's probably some kind of difference in how things are recorded or reported, but I definitely think the numbers are high here and [in surrounding counties],” she said.

More than 2,500 cases involving domestic violence in Richmond County are prosecuted annually by the state court solicitor, according to the City of Augusta.

The number of domestic violence incidents are underreported everywhere, so the true number of incidents occurring in Richmond County, and statewide, is likely higher, according to Frantom.

“Some people don't call law enforcement, they will call straight to Safe Homes or a trusted friend, and may have other resources," she said. "If they don't think that the person is going to be arrested and held, then they may not call and report because then they're going to be stuck there with that person who's probably going to be even more bad than they were before.”

'There has to be a safety plan'

Frantom said it can be dangerous for victims to escape the situation without help or a concrete plan in place.

"When an abusive partner suspects that the person is going to be leaving them, that's when they're really in the most danger," she said. "There has to be a safety plan. It's not just, 'oh, I'm going to call my family and they're going to come get me and then that's going to be the end.' Typically, with abusive partners, it's not going to be that easy to just walk away."

In addition to providing resources for domestic violence victims, SafeHomes of Augusta provides a safety plan template for those looking to leave their abusive partners.

Steps listed in the safety plan include stashing clothes and money for the escape, installation of security cameras or lighting, obtaining an order of protection, among others.

"Planning ahead for your escape, ensuring you have a small "nest egg" of money, or taking some of your clothes and needed items to a trusted friend, could eliminate a barrier you may face in the future," according to the SafeHomes of Augusta website. "Thinking about how you will protect yourself once you are in your own residence could make you less vulnerable and feel more confident."

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office website also lists tips and helpful legal information for domestic violence victims.

Facing domestic abuse?

SafeHomes of Augusta has a 24/7 hotline number, staffed by a live person, for victims of domestic violence seeking help. All of the organization’s services are free and confidential. 24 Hour Crisis Hotline: 706-736-2499.

