By the numbers: Here’s how Kansas City police enforce drug laws in Jackson County

Some top leaders in City Hall say they don’t know how the Kansas City Police Department spends taxpayer money, thanks to the force’s highly unusual governance structure.

As some politicians and prosecutors call on KCPD to use more of its resources on violence, as opposed to small drug cases, The Star took a look at how the department says it spends its money as well as how often it refers drug cases to Jackson County prosecutors.

Using KCPD’s appropriated budget, The Star took a look at staffing and funding for five sections of the department, including its patrol and investigations bureaus. KCPD’s more than $260 million is the largest recipient of taxpayer dollars.

Additionally, The Star used data from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to show that KCPD refers drug cases to them for charges more than any other type of crimes. In such cases, most defendants are Black and arrested for possession.