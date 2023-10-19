By the numbers: What to know about the Augusta city budget 2024

Augusta officials this week got their first look at the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.

Takiyah Douse, interim administrator, presented the budget to the commission on Tuesday. While the commission looked at several priorities and problem spots, it was not until late Tuesday that the public got to see the exact spending proposals across the entirety of the $1.16 billion proposal.

For departmental budgets:

Mayor: $575,830, up $21,810 from the 2023 budget

Administrator's Office: $1,670,780, down $18,270 from the 2023 budget

Boards and commissions: $517,860, up $39,230 from the 2023 budget

Mayor Garnett Johnson said he was surprised by the increase to his budget during Tuesday's meeting, and was told it was part of the cost of living increase for employees in his office.

Commissioner Sean Frantom asked the administrator to bring an explanation of budget lines that increased over $100,000 to an upcoming workshop.

New and notable expenditures

Among the major changes in this budget is a 3% cost of living adjustment for all city employees starting April 1 at a cost of $3.3 million, according to Douse. Some employees, including in the sheriff's office, will receive bigger raises.

With a major election coming in 2024, the Board of Election funding was held basically steady. But election costs increased to $1.3 million budgeted for 2024 from just over $250,000 budgeted for this year. Election expenses in 2022 amounted to about $824,000.

Diamond Lakes, which has been the subject of significant repair work in recent years, has a budget line of $300,000 in new program revenue for what appears to be a music festival.

The federal American Rescue Plan Funds have to be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and Augusta is looking to move away from using the funds for recurring salary supplements for non-fire department employees. Of the $4.9 million set aside for these supplements, the city is pulling $1 million, and increasing funding for streetlights by slightly more than that.

Earlier this month, Planning and Development Director Carla Delaney said her department is looking to create comprehensive zoning ordinance and she would be requesting $200,000 for the effort. The budget includes $95,000 for the proposal.

Information Technology has $285,000 budgeted in new spending for "Extended Detection, Response & Containment," including a password vault manager and secure email gateway. Earlier this year the city government had reduced services for months after a cyberattack.

Funds and expenditures

That budget is broken down across a number of funds, all of which are projected to balance expenditures and revenues across the year.

The general fund and law enforcement combined is about $200,000, and there are dozens of other funds across the city government from the sales tax funded capital projects to employee health benefits. The general fund is up about $5.3 million over the 2023 budget, an increase of about 4.5%.

Some notable funds include:

General fund: $123,841,320

Law Enforcement: $76,385,450

Fire protection Special Revenue Fund: $38,946,990

SPLOST Phase 8 Capital Project Fund : $136,675,000

TIA Phase 1 and TIA Phase 2 Capital Project Funds: $87,891,550

Water and Sewage Enterprise Fund : $151,026,090

Employee Health Benefits Internal Service Fund: $39,661,810

