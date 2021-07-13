In numbers: Life in Afghanistan after America leaves

The Visual Journalism Team - BBC News
·5 min read
A market trader in Kandahar, the last major Taliban stronghold to fall to the US in 2001
A market trader in Kandahar, the last major Taliban stronghold to fall to the US in 2001

US and Nato troops are finally withdrawing from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. The Taliban, who they came to defeat, are rapidly retaking territory across the country.

How has the war changed Afghanistan, and what comes next?

Are the Taliban back?

The Taliban - a fundamentalist Islamist militia - were forced from power when US-led forces invaded in 2001. Democratic presidential elections and a new constitution were established, but the Taliban waged a long insurgency, gradually regaining strength and drawing more US and Nato forces into the conflict.

Now, as the US withdraws the last of its troops, the group is retaking many districts, reimposing their strict form of Sharia law.

The BBC Afghan service confirmed the situation across the country on 12 July - verifying which areas were under Taliban or government control.

Map showing areas of Taliban and government control
Map showing areas of Taliban and government control

The areas marked as contested are where fighting is happening or the Taliban have a strong presence in parts of the district.

The situation on the ground is fluid, and restricted access to some parts of the country make it difficult to verify reports, but it is clear that the Taliban are making significant gains. They are thought to now control about a third of the country.

Taliban fighters in 2018
Taliban fighters pictured in 2018. The group is rapidly retaking territory across Afghanistan

How many people have died since 2001?

Twenty years of fighting have left thousands of fighters dead on both sides in Afghanistan and across the border in neighbouring Pakistan. Civilians have also been caught up in the conflict - dying in coalition air strikes and targeted attacks by the Taliban.

Chart showing number of casualties as a result of Afghan conflict
Chart showing number of casualties as a result of Afghan conflict

The number of civilians killed in the first three months of 2021 was "significantly higher" than a year ago, an increase attributed by the United Nations to the use of improvised explosive devices - IEDs - and targeted killings.

Women and children made up 43% of civilian casualties in Afghanistan in 2020.

How many have fled the fighting?

Years of conflict have forced millions to flee their homes, some taking refuge in neighbouring countries or seeking asylum further afield. Many have been left displaced and homeless within Afghanistan, alongside millions facing hardship and hunger.

Last year, more than 400,000 people were displaced by conflict. Since 2012, around five million people have fled and not been able to return home. According to the UN's human rights agency, Afghanistan has the third largest displaced population in the world.

Chart showing numbers of Afghan refugees outside of Afghanistan, those returning to the country and newly displaced
Chart showing numbers of Afghan refugees outside of Afghanistan, those returning to the country and newly displaced

The coronavirus pandemic has placed an additional strain on Afghanistan's nationwide resources, and lockdowns and movement restrictions have had an impact on many people's ability to earn money - especially in rural areas.

According to the UN's Office for Humanitarian Affairs, more than 30% of the population are facing emergency or crisis levels of food insecurity.

Can girls go to school now?

The fall of the Taliban regime allowed some significant change and progress in term of women's rights and education. Back in 1999, there was not a single girl enrolled in a secondary school and only 9,000 were at primary schools.

By 2003, 2.4 million girls were in school. That figure is now around 3.5 million, and around a third of students at public and private universities are women.

Graphic showing percentage of girls in secondary education
Graphic showing percentage of girls in secondary education

But according to the children's charity Unicef, there are still more than 3.7 million children out of school and 60% of them are girls, mainly due to the ongoing conflict and lack of adequate teaching facilities and women teachers.

The Taliban say that they no longer oppose girls' education, but according to Human Rights Watch very few Taliban officials in the areas they control actually allow girls to attend school past puberty.

Girl with books in Kabul on 12 July
There are fears the Taliban may reimpose restrictions on girls' education

More opportunities for women

Women are also participating in public life, holding political office and pursuing business opportunities. More than 1,000 Afghan women had started their own businesses by 2019 - all activities that would have been prohibited under the Taliban.

The constitution now dictates that women should hold at least 27% of seats in the lower house of parliament, and they are currently slightly exceeding that with 69 of the 249 seats.

Women&#39;s roles in Afghanistan
Women's roles in Afghanistan

How else has life changed?

Access to a mobile phones and the internet is growing, despite many other infrastructure issues across the country.

More than 8.6 million people - around 22% of the population - had access to the internet in January 2021 and millions now use social media.

Mobile phone usage also continues to grow - with about 68% of people now owning a mobile phone. But according to the UN, sporadic outages of mobile service continue to affect communication.

Numbers of people with mobile phones
Numbers of people with mobile phones

Many people in Afghanistan do not have a bank account - around 80% of adults, which is higher than average for low income countries. As well as security concerns, the World Bank says this is mainly due to religious and cultural beliefs, a lack of trust in the financial sector, and low rates of financial literacy.

However, the bank expects new projects will help double the percentage of Afghan adults owning bank accounts in the next five years.

Numbers of people with bank accounts
Numbers of people with bank accounts

In the capital, Kabul, where traditional adobe houses line the hillsides, the city skyline has changed over the past 20 years, with clusters of high rise buildings going up. to accommodate a ballooning city population.

Kabul saw rapid urbanisation in the years after the Taliban fell, as people moved in from rural districts where fighting continued, and Afghans who fled the Taliban in the 1990s returned home from Pakistan and Iran.

Opium central to rural economy

Afghanistan remains the world's largest producer of opiates, and British officials estimate that about 95% of heroin that arrives in the UK originates in Afghanistan.

According to UN figures, poppy cultivation in Afghanistan has increased significantly in the past 20 years, and only 12 of the country's 34 provinces remain free of poppy cultivation.

This is despite targeted eradication programmes and incentives for farmers to switch to crops such as pomegranates or saffron.

Chart showing opium production in Afghanistan has increased
Chart showing opium production in Afghanistan has increased

Although the Taliban enforced a short-lived ban on poppy farming in 2001, it has since become a multi-million dollar source of income for them and others. Poppy farmers are often forced to pay taxes on their earnings to the militants.

Political instability, insecurity and too few employment opportunities are seen as the main drivers for increased poppy production.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Darius Rucker Tells Tale of Wild Golf Cart Ride with Rascal Flatts That Almost Got Them All Arrested

    “That was one of the few nights of my life I thought I was going to jail.”

  • Haitian arrested as alleged tie to assassination masterminds

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The head of Haiti's national police announced Sunday that officers arrested a Haitian man accused of flying into the country on a private jet and working with the masterminds and alleged assassins behind the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. Police Chief Léon Charles identified the suspect as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, without giving any personal information about him, though it appears he has been living in Florida. Charles said the alleged killers were protecting Sanon as the supposed president of Haiti, adding that officers found several items at his house, including a hat emblazoned with the logo of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four automobile license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence with unidentified people.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Closes Stagecoach Gas Assets Acquisition

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) expects the acquired assets to broaden its scope of services by connecting Northeast demand regions with major natural gas supply sources.

  • U.S. struggles with intel in Afghanistan as troops withdraw and Taliban surges

    “My knowledge of what’s going on in Afghanistan is not nearly what it was 180 days ago," said Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie while traveling to Kabul.

  • Top US general in Afghanistan turns over command in symbolic end to America's longest war

    The top U.S. military general leading the withdrawal in Afghanistan stepped down during a ceremony in Kabul Monday, a sign that America's longest war is nearing its end. Gen. Austin Scott Miller has commanded U.S. Forces−Afghanistan and the NATO-led Resolute Support mission since the summer of 2018. At Monday's ceremony, Miller handed his responsibilities off to Gen. Frank McKenzie, who leads U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) from its headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

  • Giannis the Great: Bucks star making his mark in NBA Finals

    MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo shook his head, unwilling to place himself in the class of the only player with a longer streak of 40-point games in an NBA Finals. ''I'm not Michael Jordan,'' Antetokounmpo said. No, but he's exactly the player the Milwaukee Bucks need if they are going to win their first title in 50 years.

  • Yum! Alaska bear finds treasure in resident's trash!

    Anchorage may be Alaska's biggest city with nearly 300,000 residents, but it still attracts the wildlife for which Alaska is known. One bear was caught on camera Monday scrounging through someone's trash for a snack. (July 12)

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit by new charges in Mandalay court

    The legal team has little information about what Suu Kyi was accused of but the charges included corruption and that two were also leveled at Min Thu, a former minister in her government, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters. The new cases could see Suu Kyi, 76, tied up in legal proceedings in three different cities. Chief lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said cross-examination on Monday of a prosecution witness revealed a raid on Suu Kyi's home had been carried out illegally without a warrant.

  • BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines coming to Taiwan, Chinese agent says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -The Chinese sales agent for Germany's BioNTech SE said on Sunday it had signed a deal to provide 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, part of a drawn-out and highly politicised process for the island to access the shots. Taiwan's government has tried for months to buy the vaccine directly from BioNTech and has blamed China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory, for nixing an agreement the two sides were due to sign earlier this year. Last month, facing public pressure about the slow pace of Taiwan's inoculation programme, the government agreed to allow Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Taiwan's Foxconn, as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), to negotiate on its behalf for the vaccines, which would be donated to Taiwan's government for distribution.

  • Afghan forces repel Taliban assault on provincial capital, governor says

    KABUL/MUMBAI (Reuters) -Afghan security forces, with the help of air strikes, repelled an assault by Taliban fighters on the provincial centre of a key northern province bordering Tajikistan on Sunday, officials said. The Taliban assault was the latest in a string of offensives that has seen insurgents capture territory across Afghanistan as U.S.-led foreign forces are in the final stages of withdrawing troops after almost 20 years of fighting. More than a dozen Taliban fighters were killed in air strikes by the Afghan Air Force on hideouts on the outskirts of Takhar's provincial center, Taluqan, Afghanistan's defence ministry said on Twitter.

  • Police patrol Havana in large numbers after rare protests

    Large contingents of Cuban police patrolled the capital of Havana on Monday following rare protests around the island nation against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. Cuba's president said the demonstrations were stirred up on social media by Cuban Americans in the United States.

  • Stars reflect on Euro 2020 after England’s final loss – Monday’s sporting social

    The Three Lions’ efforts over the past month were saluted on social media.

  • Bill and Hillary Clinton Celebrate Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter's 75th Anniversary: 'Such a Joy'

    "Such a joy to celebrate these two special people, and their incredible bond, yesterday in Georgia," former First Lady Hillary Clinton wrote in a thoughtful Instagram post

  • Euro 2020: Italy beats England on penalty kicks to win second Euro title

    Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two penalty kicks and England's Marcus Rashford missed another.

  • NY Fed's Williams says both Treasury and mortgage purchases are supporting housing market

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities are both affecting interest rates and financial conditions overall and one group does not have a significantly larger impact on the housing market, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said on Monday. "I don't see them as one tool being particularly focused on housing and the other not," Williams told reporters after speaking virtually during an event organized by the Bank of Israel. "Both of them affect interest rates therefore both of them affect the cost of housing."

  • Indicted Trump Organization CFO removed as director of several subsidiaries

    The Trump Organization has removed chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg from leadership positions in its subsidiary firms following his indictment on tax-related charges, the Wall Street Journal first reported Monday.Why it matters: New York prosecutors have been pushing to press the longtime Trump associate, who's pleaded not guilty to charges including grand larceny, to cooperate in their investigation into the Trump organization.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Flipping On Trump? Indicted Money Man Stripped Of Power Amid Criminal Probe

    The Wall Street Journal reports The Trump Organization’s CFO Allen Weisselberg was removed as Officer of Subsidiaries, per records. Weisselberg&nbsp;was indicted on an alleged 15 year “off the books” tax scheme. This news is a sign Trump is trying to distance himself from the CFO as prosecutors reportedly work to flip him. Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig joins The Beat for analysis.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end at records as investors look ahead to earnings

    U.S. stocks traded mixed on Monday as investors awaited signs of a further rebound in corporate profits with the start of second-quarter earnings season this week.

  • Commerce Secretary Raimondo pushing to lift tough U.S. travel restrictions

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday she is pressing for the easing of coronavirus restrictions that bar much of the world from traveling to the United States but that U.S. health officials remain concerned about more outbreaks. Dozen of U.S. business groups, lawmakers and officials from foreign governments are urging President Joe Biden's administration to relax tough restrictions put in place under former President Donald Trump.

  • 'That makes no sense at all': GOP senators dispute Trump's characterizations of the January 6 rioters

    "I think that what people saw with their own eyes reflects a different reality," GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said.