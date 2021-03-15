A by-the-numbers look at a year of Oscar diversity, firsts

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Andra Day in "The United States vs Billie Holiday." (Takashi Seida/Paramount Pictures via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW DALTON
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A look, by the numbers, at notable facts, figures and trivia from the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards:

11 — First-time acting nominees. With the pandemic prompting Hollywood to hold back most of its major motion pictures in 2020, pulling big stars from the competition, newbies became the norm in the four acting categories. First-timers include Amanda Seyfried for “Mank," Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and Paul Raci for “Sound of Metal.” The best director category has even fresher faces, with only one repeat nominee, David Fincher, among the five up for the coveted Oscar.

10 — Nominations for “Mank," the most of any film this year, with nods for best picture, best director for Fincher, best actor for Gary Oldman and best supporting actress for Seyfried.

9 — Actors of color nominated, a record. They include Steven Yeun, whose nod for “Minari” makes him the first Asian American to be nominated for best actor, and Riz Ahmed, who became the first person of Pakistani descent to be nominated in an acting category with his own best actor nod for “Sound of Metal.”

8 — Career nominations for Glenn Close, who is up for best supporting actress this year for “Hillbilly Elegy.” Her first was for “The World According to Garp” in 1983. She has never won an Oscar.

7 — Actors who have been nominated for Oscars after their deaths, now that Chadwick Boseman has received a posthumous nomination for best actor for “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.” The tragic honor puts him in elite company that includes James Dean, Spencer Tracy, Massimo Troisi and Peter Finch, who became the only man to win best actor posthumously, for “Network” in 1977. In the best supporting actor category, Heath Ledger and Ralph Richardson were nominated, with Ledger winning for “The Dark Knight” in 2009. Boseman died in August after a long and largely secret battle with colon cancer.

6 — Black actors nominated, Boseman, Day, Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, Leslie Odom Jr. and LaKeith Stanfield, after only one, Cynthia Erivo, was nominated last year.

5 — African nations that have received nominations for best international feature, now that Tunisia has its first nominee, “The Man Who Sold His Skin." Those five nations have combined for 10 nominated films. Along with Tunisia's one, Algeria has had five, South Africa has had two, and Ivory Coast and Mauritania have had one apiece.

4 — Nominations received by “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao, a record for a woman in a record year for women. An unprecedented 70 women received 76 nominations, led by Zhao, who was nominated for director, adapted screenplay, editing, and best picture as a producer. That tops Sofia Coppola and Fran Walsh, who each got three nominations in 2003. Zhao, who is also the first woman of color to be nominated for best director, is joined by “Promising Young Woman” director Emerald Fennel in the category, making it the first time two women have been nominated.

3 — Career nominations for Sacha Baron Cohen, thanks to Abbie Hoffman and Borat. Baron Cohen is nominated for best supporting actor for playing Hoffman in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” And just as he was for the first “Borat” film in 2007, he is nominated for best adapted screenplay this year for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

2 — Career nominations for Olivia Colman, whose nod for “The Father” follows 2019's for “The Favourite.” She is one-for-one after winning best actress, and is nominated for best supporting actress this year.

1 — Man nominated for both best actor and best original song. Odom, who came to fame singing and acting in “Hamilton,” has become the first man nominated for both in the same year for “One Night in Miami,” in which he plays singer Sam Cooke. Four women have done it, in what has become a trend in recent years: Mary J. Blige for “Mudbound” in 2018, Lady Gaga for “A Star is Born” in 2019, and Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet” in 2020.

0 — Nominations for director Spike Lee or actor Delroy Lindo, whose “Da 5 Bloods” was among Monday's biggest snubs. The film received just one nomination, for best score.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that Olivia Colman won best actress in 2019, not 2020.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Recommended Stories

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.

  • Parts of Grand Canyon will be visible for first time in decades. Experts explain why

    A “spring disturbance” is happening on the Colorado River.

  • Jared Kushner praises Biden's Iran strategy

    Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner praised the Biden administration for its Iran strategy, writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Biden's refusal to remove sanctions before Iran returns to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal is a "smart diplomatic move."Why it matters: Kushner led Middle East peace talks on behalf of the Trump administration. Former President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran deal in 2018, and many Republicans have called on President Biden not to return to the agreement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The Biden administration will be ready to consider some sanctions relief for Iran only after talks between the parties resume and only as part of a reciprocal process, senior State Department officials tell Axios' Barak Ravid.“Possible U.S. steps with regard to sanctions can be on the table but we need to get into a conversation with Iran, whether direct or indirect," a senior State Department official said."The president will not take unilateral steps when it comes to removing sanctions. Any substantial move by the U.S. will have to be part of a process in which both sides take actions."What they're saying: "While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move," Kushner wrote."The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff. It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future," he added."When Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations, President Biden did the right thing and refused."The big picture: In addition to praising the Biden administration's stance on Iran, Kushner also applauded the new president's foreign policy prioritization of China, and called for Biden to continue expanding the Trump administration's Abraham Accords between Israel and other Arab countries. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Is Biden to blame for rising gas prices?

    Prices at the gas pump are significantly higher than last November — threatening to hit $3 a gallon by summer — triggering debate over whether Joe Biden, less than two months into his presidency, bears the blame. Since the inauguration, Republicans and right-leaning commentators have wasted few opportunities to link the price increases to Biden’s policies and predict that the worse is yet to ...

  • Miami police arrest 100 people at weekend spring break gatherings

    Miami Beach mayor says ‘too many people [are] coming here to let loose’ as state reports increase in coronavirus cases Beachgoers flock to South Beach during spring break in Miami, Florida Saturday. Photograph: Michele Eve Sandberg/Rex/Shutterstock Police in Miami Beach used pepper spray and arrested 100 people as large spring break crowds gathered despite the pandemic. Revellers, many reportedly unmasked, became “unruly” after a teenager refused to move when police tried to clear crowds from a roadway on Friday night, according to an arrest affidavit. Police then used pepper spray. They said several people were detained while two officers were injured and taken to hospital. The following night, on Saturday, police said 30 arrests were made. A total of 100 people were arrested over the weekend, reported CNN. The popular spring break destination has seen packed beaches, sparking fears of coronavirus outbreaks. Florida does not permit local jurisdictions to fine people for not wearing masks. The mayor of Miami Beach, Dan Gelber, told CNN they were “seeing too much spring break activity”, adding: “We’ve got a problem with too many people coming here to let loose.”The Florida department of health reported 5,134 new cases on Friday, up from 4,444 on Monday. On Sunday there were 38,222 new cases in the US, according to Johns Hopkins data, and 572 new deaths. This compares to record highs recorded in January of 300,416 and 4,470. In total, to date there have been more than 29m cases and more than 534,000 people have died. While total new infections in the US are on a downward trajectory and vaccinations are rising, case numbers have stopped falling precipitously. On Sunday America’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, warned: “We’re not out of the woods yet.” Pointing to what happened last spring and summer and the situation now, he told Fox News: “If you look at those numbers, that plateau [of case numbers] bothers me and other public health officials. When you plateau at a high level, there’s enough viral activity in the community that when you pull back on things like masking and not pay attention to avoiding congregate settings, it is very risky to get another surge.”Fauci criticised the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, for his decision to completely reopen businesses and remove a state mask mandate last week as “risky and potentially dangerous”. The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, pleaded with residents to ignore the mandate by continuing to wear masks. “Each day, I am unfortunately reporting individuals who are passing away because of Covid-19,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Today, we are reporting 13 deaths. It is important for us to receive our Covid vaccines and continue to mask up. I strongly urge Houstonians to do so.” Vaccinations are picking up. On Friday, the US hit 100m doses and about 35m people had been fully vaccinated – or about 13.5% of the adult population – according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.Joe Biden has pledged to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days of office – a target he could be on track to meet by the end of this week.

  • Parts of Grand Canyon will be visible for first time in decades. Experts explain why

    A “spring disturbance” is happening on the Colorado River.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • Trump said Meghan Markle was 'no good' after bombshell Oprah interview, former advisor says

    "She's no good, and now everybody's seeing it," former President Donald Trump said, according to his former advisor Stephen Miller.

  • Taika Waititi confused after winning Grammy for 'Jojo Rabbit': 'I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now'

    Taika Waititi is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner after adding a Grammy to the Oscar he won for "Jojo Rabbit" last year.

  • Prince Harry honored Princess Diana by having flowers laid at her grave on Mother's Day

    The Duke of Sussex reflected on his mother's experience in the royal family during his Oprah interview the week before.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • At least two women who accused Cuomo of misbehavior said he summoned them to help navigate his iPhone

    Cuomo exhibited a pattern of hiring younger women to perform "minimal clerical duties" such as dictation, sources told the Albany Times Union.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Johnson says comments about Capitol breach were not racist

    Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin denied Monday that he made racist comments last week when he said he wasn't concerned about pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol in January but would have been worried if they were Black Lives Matters protesters. The comments drew a firestorm of criticism from Democrats and others who said Johnson was making racist statements. In an interview Thursday with syndicated radio host Joe Pagliarulo, Johnson said of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory: “I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.”