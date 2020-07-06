Numbers-Matching 1969 Dodge Super Bee Ready To Win

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

There’s no other Super Bee out there like it.

If you have the means and want to win some of the biggest car shows out there, you need something which not only looks fantastic but also has an unbeatable pedigree. Snobs wouldn’t even consider an American muscle car as an option, but with this numbers-matching ’69 Dodge Super Bee A12 M Code is set up to dominate. It has been through a thorough restoration with the results anyone can plainly see. This is the ride you bring to a show when you want to win.

Photo credit: Speed Digital More

According to the seller, this is a one-of-a-kind Mopar. It has been inspected and verified by Galen Govier, a respected Mopar expert who agrees it is a one of one as equipped. The concours restoration really flaunts the Butterscotch or Bahama Yellow body, which contrasts nicely with the black vinyl roof, black hood, and bumble bee stripe with Super Bee decals. Completing the perfect look are the H-code black steel wheels with G70-15 Redline tires.

Photo credit: Speed Digital More

What’ll really impress everyone is the 440 V8 Six Pack under the hood. This car also comes equipped with the column shifter and the Super Track Pack, which includes a Dana 60 4.10 Sure-Grip rear. Power steering is included, as is the factory oil cooler.

Photo credit: Speed Digital More

The impeccable attention to detail applied to restoring this car is also evident throughout the black interior. All the factory gauges have been restored by Specialty Instruments. The carpeting, upholstery, door panels, and headliner all look perfect.