Here are the numbers for the Powerball drawing for Sept. 20, 2023

The Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $672 million. The cash value is $320.5 million. The winning numbers were drawn on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and the Powerball is 23. The Power Play is 3.

You can watch Powerball drawings at https://www.powerball.com/watch-drawing.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday, Sept. 23. Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

