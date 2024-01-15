Numbers of Russians increases on Bakhmut front – ISW

A review by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has stated that Russian forces have increased the number of personnel on the Bakhmut front to about 80,000.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Russian and Ukrainian forces continued positional battles near Bakhmut on 14 January, but no confirmed changes were reported along the frontline in this area.

A Russian military blogger affiliated with the Kremlin claimed that Russian forces had advanced to the northwest of the settlement of Bohdanivka (northwest of Bakhmut), although the ISW did not observe any visual evidence to support such an assertion.

Russian and Ukrainian sources stated that positional battles are ongoing west of Bakhmut near Khromove and southwest of Bakhmut near Klyshchiivka, Andriivka and New-York (west of Horlivka).

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian brigade operating on the Bakhmut front said Russian forces had increased their personnel to approximately 80,000 individuals there. Additionally, units of the Russian Volunteer Corps are reportedly conducting assault actions on the Bakhmut front.

