New numbers show increase in Washington homelessness

There’s now a record number of homeless people living across our country and right here in Washington state

The 2023 Annual Homeless Assessment Report shows more than 653,000 people are experiencing homelessness nationwide.

That’s a 12% increase from last year.

Here in Washington, there are more than 28,000 people experiencing homelessness.

That’s an 11% jump from 2022.

Rising housing costs and pandemic-era aid programs ending are likely playing a role in the increase.