Numbers in temporary accommodation in Bristol soars

Bristol City Council are hoping to invest in more supported housing in the city and less on expensive hotels

More than 1,300 people in Bristol are living in temporary accommodation as demand for housing has soared after the pandemic.

The figure has increased by 87% over the past four years, with expensive hotels now being relied on.

Bristol City Council now plans to invest more in supported housing.

Homelessness levels in Bristol have been rising since the cost of living crisis and the end of an eviction ban during the pandemic.

Councillors heard an update on temporary housing during a meeting of the resources scrutiny commission on 15 December.

As well as providing more supported housing it wants to spend less on expensive accommodation.

Cabinet papers released last month showed the council plans to spend almost £1 million this year on placing homeless people in hotels.

The government gives the council a subsidy for temporary housing, but this does not cover what the council actually needs to pay in rent. This means that temporary housing is costing the council about £11 million each year in total.

As well as temporary accommodation, council bosses are focusing on three other areas to try and get a hold of their ballooning budgets.

Adult social care, children's social care and special needs education is costing an ever-increasing chunk of the council's budget.

Director of finance, Denise Murray said: "Children and education, adults and housing currently represent 80% of our net service budget, and growing.

"If we don't transform and we don't make really radical decisions in some areas, we will be in danger of being an authority that only delivers those areas over the next few years.

"The transformation work that is under way can be very quickly outstripped by demand and market prices.

"The evidence in some areas shows we haven't had improved outcomes, we've just been spending more. We don't have the skills and capability to appropriately negotiate."

