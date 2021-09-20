By the Numbers: US death toll from COVID-19 surpasses that of 1918 Spanish flu

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COVID-19 has now taken more American lives than the 1918 Influenza, though per capita, the Spanish flu was much more deadly.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories