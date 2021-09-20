By the Numbers: US death toll from COVID-19 surpasses that of 1918 Spanish flu

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Claile Bazile doesn’t know where she and her 2-year-old son will stay once they leave the hotel where officials temporarily set aside rooms for some of the hundreds of people streaming into Haiti after being expelled from the U.S. in the past couple of days. The 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Haiti last month and killed more than 2,200 people also destroyed her family’s home. Bazile is among those scrambling to find food, housing and jobs after being deported to a country they left almost a decade ago that is now largely unfamiliar: The president has been assassinated, an earthquake destroyed their relatives’ homes, and gang violence has displaced thousands who now sleep on the floor in temporary shelters.