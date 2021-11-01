Numerous arrests made in McDowell County

Nov. 1—WELCH — Several McDowell County residents facing drug charges were arrested this weekend along with two fugitives from justice, the county sheriff said Monday.

Over the weekend deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office conducted numerous search warrants and executed numerous arrest warrants, according to Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy.

The following individuals were arrested:

—Robert Crockett, 44, of War was charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance (heroin); possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance (marijuana); possession with intent to deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance (alpraz); possession with intent to deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance (Diaz); and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance. Crockett was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and an $80,000 bond was set.

—Earnie Troy Gibson, 34, of Jolo was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant. Gibson arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and no bond was set.

—Lewis Edward Hunley, 38, of Welch was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and being a fugitive from justice. Hunley arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and no bond was set on the fugitive from justice warrant. A personal recognizance bond was set on the possession charges.

—Roscoe Emory Barton, 59, of Newhall was arrested and charged with possession with Intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled Substance (heroin) and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance. Barton was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and an $85,000 bond was set.

—Brittany Renae Simpkins, 25 of War was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox. No bond was set.

—Cassandra May Hawkins, 31, of Skygusty was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I (heroin); two counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance; and child neglect creating a risk of injury. Hawkins was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and $70,000 bond was set.

