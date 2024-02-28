Numerous central Ohio schools on delay because of severe weather
A reported tornado and severe weather across central Ohio has caused many area school districts to delay their start times.
Here are the schools reporting delays:
Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District: 2-hour delay
Berne Union Schools– 2-hour delay
Big Walnut Local Schools) – 2-hour delay
Bloom-Carroll Local School District – 2-hour delay
Buckeye Valley Local Schools -- 2-hour delay
Canal Winchester Local School District – 1-hour delay
Circleville City School District -- 2-hour delay )
Delaware City Schools – 2-hour delay
Fairfield Union Local School District– 2-hour delay
Gahanna-Jefferson City School District – 2-hour delay
Granville Exempt Village Schools – 2-hour delay
Groveport Madison Local School District – 2-hour delay
Heath City School District – 2-hour delay
Johnstown-Monroe Local School District– 2-hour delay
Lakewood Local School District -- 2-hour delay
Logan Elm Local School District -- 2-hour delay
Licking Heights Local School District -- 2-hour delay
Newark City School District -- 2-hour delay
New Albany-Plain Local School District -- 2-hour delay
North Fork Local School District – 2-hour delay
Northridge Local School District -- 2-hour delay
Olentangy Local Schools -- 2-hour delay
Pickerington Local School District -- 2-hour delay
Reynoldsburg City School District -- 2-hour delay
Southwest Licking Local School District -- 2-hour delay
Teays Valley Local Schools -- 2-hour delay
Westfall Local School District -- 2-hour delay
West Jefferson Local School District -- 2-hour delay
Westerville City School District – 1-hour delay
Whitehall City School District -- 2-hour delay
Worthington City School District -- 2-hour delay
This list will be updated.
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Is my school closed or delayed because of the tornado?