Numerous central Ohio schools on delay because of severe weather

A reported tornado and severe weather across central Ohio has caused many area school districts to delay their start times.

Here are the schools reporting delays:

Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District: 2-hour delay

Berne Union Schools– 2-hour delay

Big Walnut Local Schools) – 2-hour delay

Bloom-Carroll Local School District – 2-hour delay

Buckeye Valley Local Schools -- 2-hour delay

Canal Winchester Local School District – 1-hour delay

Circleville City School District -- 2-hour delay )

Delaware City Schools – 2-hour delay

Fairfield Union Local School District– 2-hour delay

Gahanna-Jefferson City School District – 2-hour delay

Granville Exempt Village Schools – 2-hour delay

Groveport Madison Local School District – 2-hour delay

Heath City School District – 2-hour delay

Johnstown-Monroe Local School District– 2-hour delay

Lakewood Local School District -- 2-hour delay

Logan Elm Local School District -- 2-hour delay

Licking Heights Local School District -- 2-hour delay

Newark City School District -- 2-hour delay

New Albany-Plain Local School District -- 2-hour delay

North Fork Local School District – 2-hour delay

Northridge Local School District -- 2-hour delay

Olentangy Local Schools -- 2-hour delay

Pickerington Local School District -- 2-hour delay

Reynoldsburg City School District -- 2-hour delay

Southwest Licking Local School District -- 2-hour delay

Teays Valley Local Schools -- 2-hour delay

Westfall Local School District -- 2-hour delay

West Jefferson Local School District -- 2-hour delay

Westerville City School District – 1-hour delay

Whitehall City School District -- 2-hour delay

Worthington City School District -- 2-hour delay

This list will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Is my school closed or delayed because of the tornado?