Numerous central Ohio schools on delay because of severe weather

Columbus Dispatch
·1 min read

A reported tornado and severe weather across central Ohio has caused many area school districts to delay their start times.

Here are the schools reporting delays:

  • Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District: 2-hour delay

  • Berne Union Schools– 2-hour delay

  • Big Walnut Local Schools) – 2-hour delay

  • Bloom-Carroll Local School District – 2-hour delay

  • Buckeye Valley Local Schools -- 2-hour delay

  • Canal Winchester Local School District – 1-hour delay

  • Circleville City School District -- 2-hour delay )

  • Delaware City Schools – 2-hour delay

  • Fairfield Union Local School District– 2-hour delay

  • Gahanna-Jefferson City School District – 2-hour delay

  • Granville Exempt Village Schools – 2-hour delay

  • Groveport Madison Local School District – 2-hour delay

  • Heath City School District  – 2-hour delay

  • Johnstown-Monroe Local School District– 2-hour delay

  • Lakewood Local School District -- 2-hour delay

  • Logan Elm Local School District -- 2-hour delay

  • Licking Heights Local School District --  2-hour delay

  • Newark City School District -- 2-hour delay

  • New Albany-Plain Local School District -- 2-hour delay

  • North Fork Local School District – 2-hour delay

  • Northridge Local School District -- 2-hour delay

  • Olentangy Local Schools -- 2-hour delay

  • Pickerington Local School District -- 2-hour delay

  • Reynoldsburg City School District -- 2-hour delay

  • Southwest Licking Local School District -- 2-hour delay

  • Teays Valley Local Schools -- 2-hour delay

  • Westfall Local School District -- 2-hour delay

  • West Jefferson Local School District -- 2-hour delay

  • Westerville City School District – 1-hour delay

  • Whitehall City School District -- 2-hour delay

  • Worthington City School District -- 2-hour delay

This list will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Is my school closed or delayed because of the tornado?