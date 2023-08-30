Numerous defendants charged with drug trafficking

Aug. 30—A Hartselle man and Eva woman were charged last week with drug trafficking, according to documents filed Monday in Morgan County District Court, and a grand jury indicted more than a dozen this month for the same offense.

Jason Joseph Lawson, 32, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of meth and trafficking heroin after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit executed a search warrant at the 900 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast in Decatur on Aug. 22, according to an investigator's affidavit.

After detaining John Phillip Hale, 32, of Decatur — accused of a probation violation related to a drug possession charge — deputies said Lawson emerged from the home's bathroom leaving behind "a clear baggy containing a clear baggy of a brown/grey rock-like substance and a clear baggy containing a brown powder substance."

The white substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine, while the brown substance, weighing approximately 5 grams, field-tested positive for heroin, according to the affidavit.

Lawson claimed ownership of the baggy, deputies said.

He was booked into Morgan County Jail and remained there Tuesday in lieu of an $11,000 bond, jail records show.

Lijah Blue Bryant, 46, was arrested and charged with trafficking meth following a vehicle stop near the intersection of Alabama 36 and Alabama 67 last Wednesday, according to an investigator's affidavit.

Deputies said they executed a probable cause search of the vehicle after Bryant appeared nervous and a K9 indicated a positive alert. In the vehicle, deputies discovered a "glass pipe with drug residue as well as two syringes, a digital scale and a baggie with a quantity of a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine" inside of a stainless steel travel cup, according to the affidavit.

The crystal-like substance, weighing approximately 37 grams, field-tested positive for methamphetamine, and additional "clear baggies" were found in the vehicle, deputies said.

Bryant was booked into Morgan County Jail and released Thursday on a $10,000 bond, court records show.

Several others were indicted this month by a Morgan County grand jury on drug trafficking offenses.

Demichael Deshaun Mason, of Decatur, was arrested and charged with trafficking meth after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit said they found him in possession of 9 ounces of meth.

Mason is currently out on bond awaiting trial, court records show. He was indicted on Aug. 4.

Jukiel Djain Jones, of Birmingham, and Marcellous Jerrode Mcelrath, of Tarrant, were arrested and charged with trafficking meth and fentanyl after the Madison County Narcotics Unit tipped off local law enforcement about an incoming drug shipment in August 2021, according to an investigator's affidavit.

Agents said they waited at a Pilot service station in the Decatur/Priceville area until Jones and Mcelrath arrived Aug. 18, 2021. During the investigation, agents discovered over 6 pounds of meth and over 1.5 ounces of fentanyl, according to the affidavit.

Both Jones and Mcelrath are out on bond awaiting trial, court records show. They were indicted Aug. 4.

Others indicted by the same grand jury for drug trafficking:

—Curtis Roosevelt Garth, 36, of Decatur (meth).

—Juanita Theresa Jones, 31, Decatur (meth).

—Mary Margaret Patel, 28, of Decatur (meth, fentanyl, marijuana).

—David Tyrone Pitts, 48, of Somerville (meth).

—Preston Scott Tatum, 24, of Hartselle (meth).

—Kenneth James Vaughn, 40, of Madison (meth).

—Jason Patrick Henderson, 49, of Hartselle (meth).

—Andrea Dawn Adcock, 40, of Falkville (meth).

—David Justin Farley, 46, of Hanceville (meth).

—Rodrakius M. Greys Jr., 24, of Tarrant (heroin, fentanyl).

