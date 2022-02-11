Numerous drugs found in vehicle leads to 4 arrests in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO — A traffic stop in Tom Green County led to the discovery of more than 400 non-prescribed medications and other narcotics, according to arrest affidavits.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Tom Green County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for failing to signal intent to turn. A search of the vehicle revealed four debit cards and a Texas driver's license that did not belong to the driver or passengers, records state.

Deputies also found 0.6 grams of methamphetamine, 33 morphine pills and a syringe filled with 0.41 grams of liquid methamphetamine. There were an additional 410 non-prescribed "miscellaneous prescription medications" in the vehicle, according to the affidavits.

Others are reading: Anonymous tips lead to arrest in burglary of San Angelo veteran's military memorabilia

One passenger, a San Angelo 18-year-old, had a green tube holding marijuana and a black tube with methamphetamine. The tubes were on a lanyard connected to a blue backpack, according to arrest affidavits.

The driver and three passengers were arrested on suspicion of possession of identifying information. Each had additional charges.

Rebecca Bricken, 40, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. She remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 bond as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to online jail records.

Timothy Brandon Crawford, 18, of San Angelo, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and morphine. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $66,000 bond as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to online jail records.

Others are reading: San Angelo man arrested after threatening to kill woman

Emily Ann Jones, 22, of San Angelo, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and a warrant. She remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to online jail records.

Chase Adam Untermeyer, 28, of Christoval was arrested on possession of marijuana, morphine, methamphetamine and dangerous drugs, the 410 non-prescribed prescriptions. He also had a warrant for going off bond on a possession charge. He remained in Tom Green County Detention Center in lieu of a $98,000 bond as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to online jail records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Numerous drugs found in vehicle leads to 4 arrests in Tom Green County