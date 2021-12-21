Numerous Fort Worth police officers searching for suspects in the Hulen Mall area
Several Fort Worth police officers were in the Hulen Mall area Tuesday afternoon searching for at least two suspects, according to Fort Worth police.
A social media post by Fort Worth police said this, “Large police presence at Hulen Mall.”
Fort Worth police are looking for suspects in or near the mall in relation to a separate incident.
Fort Worth police said no shots had been fired in the area.
Authorities did not provide any other details.