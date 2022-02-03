'Numerous' Green Bay, Fox Valley banks were targeted by Atlanta-based scammers who stole checks from local mailboxes

"Numerous" Green Bay and Fox Valley banks were among those victimized by Atlanta-based scammers who stole checks from local mailboxes, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Two Atlanta residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury on three counts apiece of financial-institution fraud, each of which carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The DOJ alleges that Michael W. Harvey Jr., 41, and Shanika V. Harvey, 31, stole checks from mailboxes of Wisconsin businesses, altered them and recruited people for small amounts of money. The Harveys are alleged to have pocketed at least $160,000 from the scam.

Brown County sheriff's deputies investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Humble is prosecuting.

