Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages

Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month.

On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.

The suspects were driving a dark-colored Audi SUV.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The suspects were driving a dark-colored Audi SUV.