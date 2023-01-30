'Numerous' internal charges for officers pending, Memphis police say

A total of seven officers from the Memphis Police Department were relieved of duty on Jan. 8, 2023, the day after police officers brutally beat, Tased and pepper sprayed 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after pulling him over.

Nichols died on Jan. 10, just three days after the traffic stop.

Since then, the police department’ internal affairs unit has interviewed more than 30 internal and external parties, according to a news release from the department Monday.

“There are numerous charges still developing that are impending,” the release said. “As stated in earlier updates, the Memphis Police Department remains committed to transparency in this tragedy, however, we must ensure a complete and thorough investigation of all officers is conducted.”

The department expects “the next phase of personnel actions in the coming days.”

The seven officers who were relieved of duty include five who were fired and then indicted on second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Nichols.

A sixth was Officer Preston Hemphill, who participated in the original traffic stop and used a Taser.

The seventh officer’s identity has not been released, but the “actions and inactions” of Hemphill and the seventh officer “have been and continue to be the subject of this investigation since its inception on January 8, 2023.”

The announcement Monday of Hemphill's status and a seventh officer was the first acknowledgment by the department that more than just the five officers charged were disciplined after Nichols' death.

