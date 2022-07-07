‘Numerous neighborhood complaints’ lead to drug bust, arrest in Bethel Park

A 25-year-old was arrested on drug charges after a bust in Bethel Park.

According to a post by Bethel Park police on Facebook, an investigation began after “numerous neighborhood complaints of suspected drug activity.”

A search warrant was conducted at the suspect’s home as a result of the investigation.

Dipen Avaiya, from Bethel Park, faces charges of Manufacture of Controlled Substances, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Possession of Controlled Substances.

If you suspect narcotics activity in your neighborhood, you can call us or submit a Crime Stoppers tip at https://wpxi.tv/3yFRBID.

