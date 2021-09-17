“Numerous” robbers flood Plainfield store, hold people at gunpoint

A large group of armed robbers held a convenience store clerk and customer at gunpoint during a holdup in Plainfield early Friday, police say. No one was injured.

The robbery happened about 1:50 a.m. at the Wauregan Food Mart, 57 Wauregan Road. Police said “numerous individuals entered the business displaying firearms,” some holding an employee and witness at gunpoint while the others grabbed items.

The robbers ran away, police said.

Surrounding police departments were alerted and two police dogs tried to track the suspects’ scents, but they couldn’t find the robbers.

Police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information, including nearby residents with video cameras, is asked to call Officer Gage Griffin #191 at 860-564-0804 or the anonymous tip-line at 860-564-7065.

