Numerous shell casings found along Winchester Avenue following shots fired call Thursday

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Police said they were investigating a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Winchester Avenue on Thursday night.

When officers arrived at about 7:30 p.m., they found numerous shell casings, the Martinsburg Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police were asking the public to take note of two people who can be seen in a surveillance image released by the department.

The 500 block of Winchester Avenue is where the Martinsburg Shopping Plaza and other businesses and homes are located.

Further details were not available Friday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call the Martinsburg Police Department at 304-264-2100 or Berkeley County Crime Solvers at 304-267-4999.

