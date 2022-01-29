Numerous slashed tires in New London lead to arrest

Jan. 29—NEW LONDON — A downtown tire-slashing spree resulted in the arrest of a local man Thursday on criminal mischief charges, according to police.

James Castro-Campos, 39, whose last known address was listed as the Homeless Hospitality Center at 325 Huntington St., was charged with 39 counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

City police in a news release said dispatchers fielded multiple calls about a man slicing car tires in the area of Mercer and Brainard streets about 9:49 p.m. Detailed descriptions and a photo led officers to a business on Broad Street, where police said they found Castro-Campos with two knives, one of which they said had a "black, rubber like substance" on the blade.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269. Anonymous information may be submitted by texting NLPDTip, plus the information, to 847411.