Numerous traffic accidents result from wintry conditions; next storm forecasted for Tuesday

Jan. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Saturday's winter storm resulted in 24 vehicle accidents and 20 calls of disabled vehicles at various locations throughout Cambria County, said county 911 center supervisors.

The more severe accidents involved a vehicle striking and shearing a gas meter at the 1700 block of Sunshine Avenue in Westmont Borough.

There was minimal structural damage, and the gas was secured by Peoples Natural Gas. No injuries were reported.

On the 700 block of Locust Street, Adams Township, a vehicle struck a building which resulted in damage mostly to a porch.

State Route 36 in Chest Springs was closed to all traffic Saturday afternoon due to a vehicle accident and was reopened by the evening.

Somerset County 911 supervisors reported a vehicle accident Saturday.

Saturday marked the first day of a winter storm warning advised by the National Weather Service for the central Pennsylvania region including Cambria and Somerset counties.

Three to five inches of snow had already fallen across the Laurel Highlands by 2 p.m. Saturday as the National Weather Service forecasted another 2-3 hours of one-inch-per-hour snowfall rates to pass with lingering lighter snow afterward. Light precipitation is forecasted into Sunday morning. Dry and seasonable conditions are likely on Monday.

A second storm is forecast to impact the area Tuesday into Wednesday with gusty winds, and a wintry mix turning to rain. Flooding is possible due to snow melt and rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.