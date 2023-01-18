Numinus Wellness (TSE:NUMI) adds CA$16m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 57%

This month, we saw the Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSE:NUMI) up an impressive 41%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 57% in that time. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

While the last year has been tough for Numinus Wellness shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Numinus Wellness isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Numinus Wellness increased its revenue by 448%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. In contrast the share price is down 57% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 0.3% in the last year, Numinus Wellness shareholders might be miffed that they lost 57%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 14% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Numinus Wellness better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Numinus Wellness (including 1 which is significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

