Numis' (LON:NUM) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Numis Corporation Plc (LON:NUM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 9.1% on the 21st of June to UK£0.06. This takes the dividend yield from 5.9% to 6.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Numis' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Numis was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 16.2% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Numis Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was UK£0.08 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was UK£0.14. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.4% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Numis has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Numis' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Numis that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

