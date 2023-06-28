Nun accused of breaking chastity vow names priest in interview with Fort Worth bishop

A nun involved in a lawsuit over the Fort Worth bishop’s investigation into a report that she broke her chastity vow identified the priest as Bernard Murray, from a monastery in Montana.

The Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach named Murray during an interview with Bishop Michael Olson. A recording of the interview was played Tuesday during a hearing in Gerlach’s lawsuit against Olson and the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth.

Gerlach is suing Olson and the diocese for $1 million, alleging that he defamed her, invaded her privacy and stole personal electronic devices after he received reports that she and Murray had broken their vows of chastity. She has denied the allegations.

Sister Francis Therese of the monastery is also suing Olson because she alleges the bishop took the devices and “stole” information pertaining to the monastery.

Gerlach told Olson that she met Murray when he contacted the monastery for prayers. She told Olson that the two talked over email and had a video chat.

Murray was at a monastery in Montana with the Transalpine Redemptorists, a chapter of the Sons of the Most Holy Redeemer, a Catholic group of missionary monks. The organization, based out of a Scottish island, says it can trace its origins to the seventh century, according to the Papa Stronsay website, named after the congregation’s island.

The earliest record of the group by a contemporary author seems to be from 1045.

The congregation started work on the monastery in 2020, dubbing it the Montana Rosa Mystica, and asking people to send donations for its construction to Most Holy Rosary House in Jordan, Montana, according to the website.

The Transalpine Redemptorists did not respond immediately to a Star-Telegram request for comment.