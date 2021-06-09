Nun agrees to plead guilty to $835,000 school theft

Reuters

At least nine people were killed and eight were injured when a five-story building collapsed suddenly on Wednesday while it was in the midst of a demolition process and fell on to a busy street in South Korea, officials at a local fire station said. The building collapsed as it was being demolished in Gwangju, some 270 kilometres of southwest of capital Seoul, officials at the Gwangju Fire and Safety Headquarters said. The reason for the collapse was unclear, according to the fire station.