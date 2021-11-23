Nunchuck master rates 11 nunchuck scenes in movies and TV

Nunchuck expert and stuntwoman Thekla Hutyrova rates 11 nunchuck scenes in movies and television for realism, such as "Enter the Dragon" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Hutyrova has been practicing nunchucks, or nunchaku, for over 18 years and is a martial arts world champion. Hutyrova discusses the accuracy of nunchuck scenes in "Enter the Dragon" (1973), starring Bruce Lee; "Kick-Ass 2" (2013); "Barry" (2019); and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (1990). She also comments on the portrayal of nunchuck showmanship in "Game of Death" (1978); "Legend of the Fist" (2010), starring Donnie Yen; and "Ip Man 4: The Finale" (2019). Hutyrova analyzes the practicality of nunchucks in "Warrior" (2020), with Andrew Koji; "Jumanji: The Next Level" (2019); "Black Dynamite" (2009), starring Michael Jai White; and "Lady Bloodfight" (2016). You can follow Thekla Hutyrova here: Instagram: instagram.com/theklahutyrova TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iamthekla