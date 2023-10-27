Nuneaton man sent explicit pictures to children online

A man who spoke to children online and sent them explicit pictures has been jailed.

David Fulleylove asked for and received an illicit photo of a 14-year-old girl and exposed himself on camera to other children, including a girl of 12.

Warwickshire Police said the 56-year-old from Nuneaton had known his victims were underage.

He was sentenced to 40 months in prison at Warwick Crown Court after admitting seven charges.

He was arrested following a series of conversations he had online under the pseudonym "Dangermouse69" with another girl he believed to be 12 years old.

The conversations took place on a popular online chat forum where he was informed of the age of the girl more than once.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

He also exposed himself on camera and sent a series of explicit messages requesting that the girl performed sex acts on herself and send him pictures.

On Fulleylove's arrest at his home, a number of digital devices were seized, including mobile phones and a computer.

Fulleylove, of Weddington Road pleaded guilty to all seven counts including four of an adult attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to cause and incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to cause and incite a girl 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

Another charge was making an indecent photograph / pseudo-photograph of a child.

"For the next 15 years, he's not going to be able to touch an electronic device without us breathing down his neck, and for the rest of his life he's going to be registered as a sex offender.

"Both of these things will put serious restrictions on the harm he can cause," Det Sgt David Moorman said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk