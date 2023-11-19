Nuneaton: Teen girl sexually assaulted by masked man

Police said this man was in the area at the time of the incident

A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted by a man wearing a black Covid face mask.

The attack happened on the canal towpath near Regency Close just before 16:00 GMT on 8 November.

The man is described as being in his mid-20s and was also wearing black sunglasses, a big brown jacket with a hood and black jeans.

Warwickshire Police said the attack was reported on Friday and added that the victim is "understandably very shaken".

The offender is said to be about 5ft 6in (1.7m) tall.

Det Insp Paul Sartoris said: "This is an extremely concerning incident and we're keen to identify the offender as quickly as possible.

"If you have any information, please get in touch with us as soon as possible."

He added that the force was giving the girl support.

The force also released photos of a man they believe was in the area at the time of the incident and urge to male to get in touch.

