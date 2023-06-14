Nunez's fate in child sex abuse case in the hands of San Joaquin County jurors

Samuel Nunez gives a presentation in 2018. On Tuesday, June 13, a jury began deliberating on whether to find Nunez guilty of sexually abusing two members of his family when they were children.

Once the leader of a prominent Stockton nonprofit, Samuel “Sammy” Nunez sat mostly quiet next to his defense lawyer as 12 jurors disappeared Tuesday into a deliberation room to decide a verdict that could send him to prison for years.

Nunez's trial began June 6. Over the course of a week, two members of Nunez's family testified that their relative sexually abused them at his home when they were children.

Now, more than two years after his arrest — and more than two decades after the alleged abuse began — Nunez's fate is in the hands of 12 people.

“It is evident that the defendant used access to young female children in his home … for his own sexual gratification,” prosecutor Theresa Stroud said. “Hold him accountable for what he did to both these girls.”

Stroud recounted how the younger of the two women, now 30 years old, testified that Nunez sexually abused her at least four times from roughly 2000 to 2006.

The alleged abuse started when she was in first or second grade, when Nunez’s family moved to a home on Laurelwood Circle in Manteca.

“She said she had a hard time sleeping because she was scared he was going to come in (her room),” Stroud told the jury.

The older of the two women testified that Nunez abused her when she was 14 years old, in 2002.

She was at Nunez’s house babysitting the younger woman, she said, when Nunez gave her alcohol and drugs and assaulted her in the garage while she was intoxicated.

The Record does not name victims of sexual assault, unless the victim agrees to it.

In a phone call made in recent years, and which unbeknownst to Nunez was being recorded by Manteca police, “the defendant admitted repeatedly to sexually abusing” the younger woman, Stroud said.

Nunez’s attorney, Aaron Villalobos, sought in closing arguments to cast doubt on the two women’s testimony.

“There’s these inconsistencies that don’t make sense,” he said. “They actually go to disprove the allegations.”

Villalobos urged jurors to view Nunez’s admissions on the recorded call as a desperate attempt to regain a relationship with the younger woman, from whom he was estranged.

As the attorneys finished their closing arguments, and Judge Patrick Smalling read the jury their instructions, few spectators filled the courtroom benches. Nunez watched from the defense table. He wore a blue dress shirt, slacks and an ankle monitor.

Nunez occasionally leaned over to whisper to Villalobos. Twice he blotted his face with a crumpled tissue.

It could take days for the jury to determine if Nunez should go to prison or set free. As of Tuesday evening, they had not returned a verdict.

Nunez and his then-wife started his nonprofit Fathers & Families of San Joaquin in 2006 to guide parents and at-risk youths, provide gang intervention, and offer other services.

In May 2021, Nunez was arrested by Manteca police and charged with continuous sexual abuse and lewd acts with a child. Fathers & Families collapsed less than a month later, The Record reported.

The jury will return to deliberate Wednesday.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Nunez's fate in sex abuse case in hands of San Joaquin County jurors