GRAND HAVEN — A local woman has been sentenced after shooting and killing her husband during a domestic dispute at a home near Nunica in January.

Aaron Elizabeth Gardner was sentenced Monday, Sept. 25, to 270 days in jail with a credit of five days served and three years probation for one count of careless use of a firearm causing death. She was also sentenced to one year in jail for lying to a police officer.

Gardner declined to make a statement before sentencing, but others, including her father-in-law, read impact statements.

“My world changed when this happened, when I got the phone call that this had happened," he said. "My oldest son is gone forever. No talking, no more hugs, no laughing, no camping. It’s only me saying, when I look up, ‘I love you son.'"

Keith Gardner was shot on Jan. 23 in Crockery Township. Deputies found him with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and transported him to the hospital, where he died. Investigators said the shooting happened during a domestic situation at the home.

“It escalated, to say the least,” Judge Jon Hulsing said during an August hearing when Gardner pleaded no contest to the charges. “There was certainly some language going back and forth, and at some point in time, for reasons that are in the report, she grabbed a firearm between the mattresses.”

The Sentinel has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for that report.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Nunica woman sentenced in fatal shooting of husband after domestic dispute