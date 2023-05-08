Nuremberg Academy calls for international tribunal on Russian war crimes

Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The academy is an organization dedicated to the advancement of international criminal law, located in Nuremberg, the birthplace of modern international criminal law.

The Nuremberg Declaration calls for the creation of a court to prosecute crimes committed in Ukraine. The document also proposes expanding the International Criminal Court's jurisdiction and setting up a tribunal to prosecute crimes committed in Ukraine.

The declaration urges the international community to support the establishment of a tribunal to investigate acts of aggression committed on Ukrainian soil.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the declaration, making parallels between the post-WWII Nuremberg Trials and Kyiv’s push towards setting up a tribunal to hold Moscow accountable for its apparent war crimes in Ukraine.

“I welcome the Nuremberg Declaration which draws a direct link between the Nuremberg Tribunal and the Special tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine we’re working on now,” Kuleba said in a Twitter post.

“Russian leadership, like Nazi leadership in 1945, must be prosecuted for the crime of aggression.”

At the Bucha Summit on March 31, 50 participating countries and organizations signed the Bucha Declaration, supporting the prosecution of those responsible for Russian crimes in Ukraine.

Russian troops occupied Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, in the opening weeks of the invasion of Ukraine. After their withdrawal in late March 2022, the horrific toll of the occupation has emerged: at least 1,400 civilians were killed by enemy troops in the Bucha District, including 637 in the town itself.

Several countries and international organizations are assisting Ukraine in investigating and documenting apparent Russian war crimes committed during the occupation of Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, and other settlements across Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine