Nuro set to be California's first driverless delivery service

California has given the go-ahead for a commercial driverless delivery service for the first time.

Robotics start-up Nuro plans to start its driverless delivery operations as early as next year.

It previously tested its R2 vehicles in the state in April, but the permit will let it charge people for its service.

The firm's vehicles will be limited to 35mph (56km/h), and will be restricted to operating in "fair weather" conditions.

“Issuing the first deployment permit is a significant milestone in the evolution of autonomous vehicles in California,” said California Department of Motor Vehicles director Steve Gordon.

“We will continue to keep the safety of the motoring public in mind as this technology develops.”

Nuro was founded by two former Google engineers and has funding from Japanese firm Softbank.

Its vehicles are designed to operate without a driver or passengers in them.

The R2 uses radar, thermal imaging and 360-degree cameras to direct its movement. And it lacks a steering wheel, pedals or side-view mirrors.

The vehicle has an egg-shaped frame that is smaller than most cars in the US. It also has two temperature-controlled compartments for deliveries. Doors raise up to reveal the items once a code has been entered by the recipient.

During a previous trial in Houston, Texas, in February, the R2 delivered pizza for Domino's Pizza, groceries from supermarket chain Kroger and goods for Walmart.

Even so, one transport expert said safety issues would continue to be a concern.

"It will be very limited to begin with while the technology is thoroughly evaluated," said Prof David Bailey from the University of Birmingham.

"So, for example, the vehicles will only be allowed on 'surface streets' with their speed limited to 35mph, and the smaller Nuro delivery bots will be limited to just 25mph.

"It's essentially a limited trial, but still a significant step towards a driverless future."

In October, driverless taxis began operating in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of Google's Waymo service.

A similar service, backed by the online tech and retail giant Alibaba, is currently being trialled in China's biggest city, Shanghai.

They mark just two of numerous trials involving various autonomous vehicles across the world.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump announces he made Christmas speech to deployed troops but ‘fake news’ wasn’t invited

    Speech came hours after Mr Trump golfed in Florida with Lindsey Graham

  • Biden transition team holds talks with biofuel groups -sources

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition team has held calls with biofuel groups on topics including compliance with U.S. biofuel blending laws and Biden's low-carbon climate vision, according to two sources familiar with the conversations. The discussions with biofuel trade groups as well as POET, a top company in the cellulosic bio-ethanol space, come as the industry positions itself as part of Biden's fight against climate change. Michael Regan, tapped to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, has also reached out to agricultural and biofuel trade groups, according to two other sources.

  • Abe apologizes, but isn't charged for cherry blossom scandal

    Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized Thursday after prosecutors declined to indict him for illegal payments his office made involving dinner receptions for his supporters during Japan's popular cherry blossom season. When Abe resigned in September, he cited ill health but critics have suggested the scandal might have been a reason. The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office cited lack of evidence in deciding not to press charges against Abe.

  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe sends MPs face masks made in Iranian detention

    British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has sent Christmas gifts of home-made face masks to British politicians to highlight her continuing ordeal in Iran. Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt revealed that he and his wife received two masks which came with a note saying: "Life is precious, please look after yourself and use a mask. “This mask is handmade with love in Tehran, awaiting freedom." Other masks were sent to her family and those of other political prisoners in Iran, as well as her MP Tulip Siddiqui, while Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was sent a drawing. Her daughter Gabriella, 6, who has not seen her mother for four years, also sent Boris Johnson some festive biscuits with a card, writing: “Please can you bring my mummy home for Christmas. She has been good.” Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who turns 42 on Boxing Day, has been a prisoner in Iran since 2016, accused of "plotting to topple the Iranian government", which she denies. Her husband Richard has claimed she is being detained as a “hostage”, along with other British dual nationals, over historic debts owed to the country by the UK government.

  • Human remains found at blast site of bomb-rigged vehicle playing message that it was about to explode

    Police believe the act was intentional

  • India detains 75 in Kashmir after local election

    India's government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir's regional political parties won a local election, leaders and a police official said on Saturday. The District Council election, concluded early this week, was the first such exercise since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government last year revoked the special status of the Muslim-majority, Indian-controlled region. The new detentions, including separatist leaders and members of the banned Jamat-e-Islami group, were for preventive custody, said a senior police official, who asked not to be identified in line with official policy.

  • 4 arrested in Mexico crash that killed current, ex-governor

    Four people have been arrested in connection with the 2018 crash of a helicopter that killed a central Mexican governor and her husband — who had preceded her as governor — authorities said Friday. The Agusta 109 helicopter crashed in flames 10 minutes after takeoff on Dec. 24 that year while carrying newly installed Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, as well as three other people. The Puebla state prosecutor's office said the four suspects worked for a Rotor Flight Services, a company “related to the functioning of the aircraft,” It said the suspects were accused of culpable homicide, damage to another's property and false testimony.

  • Boris Johnson 'totally capitulated' on fishing in trade deal, say EU diplomats

    Boris Johnson has "totally capitulated" on fishing in the EU trade deal negotiations, but both sides have compromised, EU diplomatic sources have claimed. On Thursday Mr Johnson finally accepted the bloc’s final offer of returning 25 percent of the value of fish caught in UK waters to British fishermen. It was a “big move”, sources said, because he had been demanding 35 percent of the value of the catch. French officials claimed that the British had made major last minute concessions. The UK and EU settled on a five and a half year transition period before annual negotiations over fishing opportunities would begin. There was satisfaction in Brussels at having forced the prime minister into the climbdown but anxiety he will not be able to sell the deal to hardline Brexiteers in his party. “It won’t be a total victory. It never is,” an EU diplomat said. “I am a little concerned that London has not got the landing rights for the deal with its constituents.” “Whatever happens will be presented as a great victory. The Europeans will yawn,” another source said before confidently predicting that Mr Johnson has the European Research Group of MPs “in his pocket”.

  • I knew this Christmas was going to be awful. And then I saw my neighbor's Christmas lights.

    All of the symbolism of Christmas is designed to remind us that better days are coming. There is no better year to remember that than this one.

  • Erdogan says Turkey would like better ties with Israel, criticizes Palestine policy

    President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticized Israeli policy toward Palestinians as "unacceptable" and a "red line" for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides. The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel's occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians.

  • Asia Today: S. Korea reports record surge, ramps up testing

    South Korea has reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Christmas Day, as the prime minister pleaded for vigilance to arrest a viral surge that has worsened hospitalization and deaths. The 1,241 new cases confirmed by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday brought the country’s caseload to 54,770.

  • Royal Caribbean tries to block families suing over fatal tour to island of live volcano

    Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise company, is trying to prevent victims of the 2019 New Zealand volcanic eruption from suing in the US. Passengers from the Royal Caribbean ship Ovation of the Seas took a trip to White Island, a popular tourist site, last December, when a volcano suddenly erupted, killing 27 visitors and injuring 25 more. Ivy and Paul Reed, from the US state of Maryland, who suffered burns as a result of the eruption, and Australians Marie and Stephanie Browitt, who lost family members because of the eruption, filed separate lawsuits against Royal Caribbean claiming that the cruise line did not properly explain the dangers of visiting White Island. Peter Gordon, a lawyer for the Browitt family, told the Australian Broadcasting Company that Royal Caribbean should have known that the volcano could erupt before allowing its passengers to visit White Island.

  • Manafort and Stone may be hauled back to court despite Trump pardon, says top Mueller prosecutor

    ‘You cannot be pardoned for future crimes,’ says Andrew Weissman

  • Ireland breathes sigh of relief as 'least bad' Brexit deal clinched

    Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin expressed relief on Thursday after neighbouring Britain agreed a last-minute trade deal with the European Union which he said was the "least bad version of Brexit possible". Ireland, the EU member state most exposed to the fall-out from Britain's departure, was an important player during four rocky years of exit negotiations in which it sought to shelter its highly exposed agricultural sector and avoid a hard border infrastructure with the British region of Northern Ireland.

  • Russia holds ally of Kremlin foe Navalny - lawyer

    Russia appears to have detained an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. A lawyer for Lyubov Sobol says she was held for 48 hours after questioning. He says they took her from her flat and seized a laptop. Russian authorities confirmed Friday (December 25) that they had launched a criminal case, but made no mention of detention. Sobol faces accusations of violently entering a flat that her supporters say is linked to a secret agent involved in a plot to kill Navalny. The offence can carry a jail term of up to two years. Navalny was the target of a poisoning he blames on Russia’s FSB security service. The FSB denies his account of the incident. But the move against Sobol is the latest in a clampdown on political opposition ahead of next year’s parliamentary election. She is planning to run for office, though outspoken Kremlin critics are often prevented from standing. Writing on Twitter, Navalny said authorities intended Sobol’s arrest as a warning not to look into his poisoning.

  • Commander threatens to target Turkish forces in Libya

    A Libyan commander who launched an offensive last year to capture the capital Tripoli from the U.N.-recognized rival government threatened Thursday to use force against Turkish troops if Ankara doesn't stop interfering in the war-stricken North African country. Khalifa Hifter's comments came in response to the Turkish parliament's decision to extend for 18 months a law that allows the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya. Turkey has also been accused of sending thousands of Syrian mercenaries to Libya.

  • Overworked Japanese nurses quitting as they face discrimination from neighbours over Covid

    Nurses resigned from more than 20 percent of the Japanese hospitals designated to handle coronavirus cases in the first seven months of the pandemic, with the majority leaving due to abuse and discrimination from people around them. A study by the Japan Nursing Association has found that nurses across the nation are also leaving the profession due to the excessive demands of work as a result of the pandemic, as well as the risk of infection. Toshiko Fukui, president of the association, said there is widespread unhappiness among nurses that they are being asked to carry out additional duties, such as changing beds and cleaning wards, at the same time as many financially struggling hospitals have announced that salaries are being reduced and traditional year-end bonuses cancelled entirely. But it is the prejudice and aggression that are being aimed at nurses that is of particular concern, Mrs Fukui said, citing a case in which a member of the association was accused of “spreading the infection” when she was outside the hospital where she worked. Another nurse wearing protective clothing reported becoming the target of an enraged coronavirus patient who accused her of being “dramatic”. “The healthcare field is being pushed to its limits”, Mrs Fukui said. “I would like people to understand that there are cases where thoughtless words serve as a trigger and nursing staff are unable to continue working”. Yoko Tsukamoto, a professor of infection control at the Health Sciences University of Hokkaido, said many of the nurses that she trains have been the target of unprovoked criticism as they go about their jobs or even when they are with friends or family.

  • Trial of HK people detained in China from Monday, supporters say

    Ten of 12 Hong Kong people captured by China at sea as they tried to flee by boat four months ago will go on trial in the mainland city of Shenzhen on Monday, supporters said on Friday. The case has attracted great interest in Hong Kong and abroad as a rare instance of the Beijing authorities arresting people trying to leave the financial hub at a time of growing concern about the prospects for the city’s high degree of autonomy. The families had asked this week for 20 days' notice to allow them to attend the trial, given a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine upon entering mainland China.

  • Report on Philadelphia police protest response finds flaws

    An independent review of Philadelphia's police response to days of widespread protests after the May killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police found failures in planning that led to short staffing, emotional responses from officers and sometimes excessive uses of force. The 110-page report released Wednesday by the research group CNA and the law firm Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP was commissioned by Mayor Jim Kenney as an independent review of police operations during the protests.

  • Israel 'launches attack in Syria' after low-flying planes terrify Beirut residents

    Israel was reported to have launched air strikes against military targets in Syria last night, after war planes flew low over Lebanon, terrifying local residents. The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source blaming Israeli “aggression” for launching a “barrage of missiles” from the north of the Lebanese city of Tripoli towards Masyaf, in Syria’s Hama province. The source claimed that most of the missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defences, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said that a warehouse and missile factories had been destroyed, with “at least” six casualties. Explosions were reported after midnight in the area around Masyaf, north-west of Homs, which is a significant military area for President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, containing a military academy and scientific research centre believed to have been used to create chemical weapons. The Israeli military said it would not comment on reports in foreign media, but it has allegedly launched dozens of attacks against Iranian militias and other targets in Syria in recent years, with jets regularly crossing over Lebanese air space. Witnesses said that the Christmas Eve flights were louder than usual, however, frightening residents of Beirut who are still traumatised by the August 4 explosion at the city’s port that killed more than 200 people. The catastrophic blast, which destroyed large areas of the city, was caused after a huge store of ammonium nitrate was ignited by a fire. Tamara Qiblawi, a CNN producer based in the Lebanese capital, shared a video apparently showing “illegal overflights” of four Israeli jets. “You very often hear them here but very rarely do you see them,” she added. “These were exceptionally low altitude. Houses shook. Cats freaked out. Chills down people’s spines.” Quoting “reliable sources”, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the “Israeli strikes targeted military posts of regime forces and Iranian militias”. Syrian activists observed ambulances rushing to the scene of the explosions and the dead were all foreign paramilitaries loyal to President Assad, it added. One attack also targeted the research centre, where ground-attack missiles are developed and stored, and which has been hit several times by Israeli strikes in recent years, the Observatory said. The most recent attack in June, killed nine people, including four Syrians. The United States military has previously claimed that sarin gas, a deadly nerve agent, was being developed at the centre, which the Syrian authorities have denied. According to the SANA report, air defences hit “most” missiles before they reached their target. “Our air defences intercepted an Israeli attack on the Masyaf area,” it said.