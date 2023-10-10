Nurse of 15 years killed in ‘senseless act of domestic violence,’ Minnesota cops say

When a Minnesota deputy arrived to a home for a report of a domestic incident, he quickly heard alarming sounds, court records show.

“He has a gun,” a woman was heard saying inside the Chisago County home Friday, Oct. 6., according to a criminal complaint.

Moments later, the deputy heard gunshots in the bedroom, according to the the affidavit. Then, three more shots were fired, exiting through a window near the responding deputy.

The man accused of firing the shots, 39-year-old Mike Carda, refused to exit the home even after a SWAT team was called to the location, police said. He was eventually arrested when authorities said a police dog was sent inside the home.

Sarah Carda, Mike Carda’s 35-year-old wife, was found on a bed with multiple gunshot wounds to her head, according to the complaint. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office called the shooting death “a senseless act of domestic violence.”

The shooting hit close to home for Isanti County authorities. Sarah Carda worked as a nurse in the county’s jail since 2014.

“A piece of us is missing right now. A piece of our family is missing. We’re all devastated,” Isanti County Jail Administrator Cortney Dingman told KARE.

Sarah Carda was a nurse for 15 years, her sister, Melissa Stockness, said in a GoFundMe.

“Outside of being a nurse, Sarah loved music, being outdoors, her dogs and adored her nephews,” the GoFundMe says. “She was the best aunt, always making them laugh and smile.”

Mike Carda was charged with second-degree murder, records show. He also faces an attempted murder charge in the shooting toward the responding deputy.

He is being held on a $2 million bond, KARE reported.

Authorities said the husband “had a pending domestic assault case involving his wife and was subject to a domestic abuse no contact order.”

The Cardas were together for 17 years, according to the GoFundMe.

“The person she should have been able to trust the most ended her life,” Sarah Carda’s sister said.

Chisago County is about 50 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

