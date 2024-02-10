A nurse at the Tehama County jail was arrested Thursday on suspicion of having sex with an inmate at the county jail.

Detectives with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were notified earlier Thursday that a nurse who provides medical care at the jail allegedly had been involved in a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Their investigation led them to Annica Pagenkopp, 31, who works for Tehama County Health Services Agency, sheriff's officials said. Pagenkopp was then arrested by detectives.

Sheriff's officials did not say what led them to Pagenkopp and did not name the inmate involved in the incident. She was booked into the jail following her arrest and was being held Friday on $100,000 bail, officials said.

Reporter Damon Arthur welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834, by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on Twitter at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Nurse accused of having sex with inmate at the Tehama County Jail