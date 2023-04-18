Nurse accused of killing 7 babies kept diary notes

A British nurse accused of killing seven babies and attempting to murder 10 more allegedly kept a diary in which her victims initials appeared next to the dates they died.

Jurors in Manchester, England were showed that journal and other documents belonging to Lucy Letby that could implicate the 33-year-old caretaker in harming infants between June 2015 and June 2016. In one document, according to the Guardian, the defendant appears to reference her alleged victims.

“I don’t know if I killed them,” the defendant wrote. “Maybe I did. Maybe this is all down to me.”

Prosecutors claim Letby’s diary shows the initials of babies who never left the Countess of Chester hospital neonatal ward next to the dates those infants were born, when they were harmed and when they died. Her alleged victims — five boys and two girls — died from an excessive intake of air, insulin or fluids. Letby denies the charges against her.

On Monday, the jury also saw photographs of Letby’s bedroom. A sign on one wall reads, “Leave sparkles wherever you go.”

The bedroom is where investigators found the documents being used in Letby’s trial, when she was first arrested on July 3, 2018. Letby was released, then arrested two more times as authorities continued an inquiry that concluded in November 2020.

Notes reading “Help me” and “I am evil” were also found in the defendant’s home, according to prosecutors. She reportedly wept while photos of her bedroom were viewed by the court.

According to the BBC, a jury heard one one note recovered from the defendant’s premises read “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough.”

Letby’s trial is expected to span several months.