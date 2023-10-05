Nurse accused of pilfering opioids from Evansville facility

EVANSVILLE — A registered nurse improperly obtained powerful opioids, such as oxycodone and hydromorphone, on at least 27 occasions from her Evansville employer's drug-dispensing machines, a state investigation found.

The nurse, Pamela Christine Huckelby, worked for Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville when the alleged thefts occurred, according to prosecutors. The police arrested the 53-year-old Huckelby of Jasper early Wednesday morning and booked her into the Vanderburgh County jail. She has since been released, booking records show.

State prosecutors have charged Huckelby with four counts in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court:

Possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony

Offenses relating to registration, a Level 6 felony: two counts

Interference in medical services, a Level 5 felony

A warrant for Huckelby's arrest had been active since Aug. 29. On Tuesday, Huckelby appeared in court by video and entered a preliminary plea of not guilty, court records state.

Select Specialty Hospital is a 60-bed facility located in Downtown Evansville. Like most healthcare establishments that regularly administer controlled substances, Select Specialty Hospital tightly regulates how nurses obtain and dispense narcotics.

The facility and state investigators determined Huckelby fraudulently and repeatedly entered false information into a Med-Dispense cabinet, which uses a computer to ensure nurses obtain and administer controlled drugs for doctor-approved uses only.

Select Specialty Hospital's director of nursing, Robyn Baehl, grew to believe Huckelby was pilfering prescription drugs and in January, she spoke to Vinnie Gieselman, a drug diversion investigator with the state attorney general's Medicaid Fraud Unit.

"Huckelby came under (the director's) suspicion when a nurse reported that Huckelby had removed hydrocodone for another nurse's patient against the knowledge of the assigned nurse," Gieselman wrote in Huckelby's arrest affidavit. "Huckelby removed the drug under her own name on the computer but pulled it for other nurses' patients on multiple occasions."

According to investigators, Huckelby improperly obtained drugs on more than two dozen occasions in 2019. The medications were prescribed to patients who were not under Huckelby's care and she lacked authorization from the patients' assigned nurses to dispense the drugs.

Between May 3, 2019, and May 6, 2019, Huckelby allegedly obtained 18 doses of the painkillers hydrocodone and oxycodone. In April 2019, Huckelby is alleged to have illicitly dispensed 17 doses of hydrocodone, oxycodone and hydromorphone — a potent opioid used to treat severe pain.

When Baehl confronted Huckelby about the suspicious drug dispensing, Huckelby reportedly stated she obtained the narcotics to help other nurses. Select Specialty Hospital ordered Huckelby to submit to a drug test, but Huckelby refused, according to prosecutors.

Gieselman, the state investigator, spoke with Select Specialty Hospital's human resources director, Laura Baker, on Jan. 24. Baker reportedly told Gieselman she interviewed Huckelby regarding the allegations and placed Huckelby on suspension until a drug screen could be completed.

At first, Huckelby said she would need to drive home before conducting the screen to obtain her prescription medications, though she had been told this was not necessary, according to Gieselman. Days later, Huckelby sent an email to the facility's human resources director to say she could not find the building where the test was to be administered.

When Huckelby located the building, she reportedly told Select Specialty Hospital it was "closed," Gieselman wrote. The company considered this a refusal to drug screen.

During a police interview on Jan. 27, Huckelby reportedly confessed that her string of suspicious drug withdraws were, in fact, fraudulent.

"She admitted that while working at Specialty Select Hospital she signed out extra medication beyond what patients were supposed to be administered and kept the unused medication for herself," Gieselman wrote in the probable cause affidavit. "Huckelby further admitted that she was often signing out (as needed) pain medication and keeping it for herself."

Deputy Attorney General Steven Hunt of the state's medical fraud control unit, will prosecute Huckelby in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court. The county's top prosecutor, Diana Moers, told the Courier & Press that state prosecutors can be called in to help at the local level when a case requires their expertise.

"That unit by statute has law enforcement powers that allow me to deputize their folks to prosecute certain cases that they investigate," Moers said. "This is helpful since they have the specialized knowledge of the case, and I don't have to add it to the caseload of one of my other deputies."

The Courier & Press left a voicemail with Select Specialty Hospital's Human Resources Department Thursday afternoon seeking information about Huckelby's employment.

Judge Carl A. Heldt ordered Huckelby to be released from jail Tuesday on her own recognizance, according to court records. She is scheduled to appear in court for a review hearing on Nov. 2.

Houston can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Nurse arrested, accused of stealing opioids from Evansville facility