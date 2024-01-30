Nurse accused of smuggling marijuana into South Carolina jail, deputies say

A nurse has been accused of smuggling marijuana into a South Carolina jail, according to reports from the WOLO.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office told WOLO said Jakiera Day was caught bringing in contraband stuffed into cracker boxes through the front door.

A search of her vehicle revealed other jail documents, medication from the jail, personal journals, and notes to inmates, according to deputies.

Deputies told WOLO that they believe Day has had contact with multiple inmates inside the jail. She was employed by an outside agency and contracted by the jail, according to deputies.

Deputies said Day is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and two counts of contraband.

Further charges will be assessed after more investigations are completed.

