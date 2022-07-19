Former nurse accused of stealing drugs from local hospital indicted on charges

A former registered nurse is facing charges after being accused of stealing drugs from a Dayton hospital.

John Archibald, 43, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Monday on seven counts of theft of drugs and one count of tampering with drugs.

Court documents indicate the alleged crimes took place between January 1, 2022 and March 3, 2022.

Archibald was accused of taking hydromorphone and fentanyl from the medication room at Kettering Health Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was nurse at Kettering Health Dayton at the time.

Archibald’s case was investigated by the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy after receiving a complaint from the hospital.

Archibald’s nursing license is now inactive, according to online records from the Ohio Board of Nursing.

News Center 7 has reached out to Kettering Health for comment on the case and are awaiting an official statement.

Archibald is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 2 at 8:30 a.m.



